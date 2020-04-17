Left Menu
Development News Edition

Charl Langeveldt is very supportive, encouraging: Lungi Ngidi

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi heaped praises on bowling coach Charl Langeveldt and said he feels comfortable executing plans with him.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-04-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 11:59 IST
Charl Langeveldt is very supportive, encouraging: Lungi Ngidi
South African pacer Lungi Ngidi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi heaped praises on bowling coach Charl Langeveldt and said he feels comfortable executing plans with him. Ngidi took 25 wickets in 10 limited-overs matches for the Proteas in the summer, including career-best figures of 6/58 in his last encounter against Australia.

"Having Langeveldt back has been really good for me. He has been very supportive and encourages the way I think. As a bowler, I feel really comfortable with executing my plans and I never fear that the bowling coach is not going to agree with my plan, Ngidi said in a statement. "He understands me and he's been there before. He's been in situations where you have the ball and you have to deviate from the game plan. He's got a lot of knowledge and he himself was a very skillful bowler. He's helped me a lot," he added.

It has been a challenging home summer for South Africa as they lost the Test series 3-1 to England before the 50-over world champions drew the ODI leg of the tour 1-1, and won their three-match T20I series 2-1. The team also suffered a 2-1 defeat in the T20 series against Australia but bounced back to beat the same opponents 3-0 in the ODIs.

Langeveldt joined Proteas' side in December last year. Prior to this, he was working with the Bangladesh cricket team under Russell Domingo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

ISS crew lands in Kazakhstan after more than 200 days

An International Space Station crew has landed safely in Kazakhstan after more than 200 days in space. The Soyuz capsule carrying NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan, Jessica Meir and Russian space agency Roscosmos Oleg Skripochka touched down on...

Private schools can only charge tuition fee during lockdown: Sisodia

No private school will be allowed to increase fees during the coronavirus lockdown and only the tuition fee can be charged till the time schools reopen, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday. We have got several com...

European stock index futures as Trump eyes restart

European stock index futures surged on Friday, as financial markets globally drew strength from U.S. President Donald Trumps rollout of plans for a gradual re-opening of the U.S. economy and reports of a potential drug to treat COVID-19.Eur...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now A measured approachBritons wake up to at least three more weeks of lockdown as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab laid out five conditions that need to be met before restrictions can b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020