Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA, WNBA selling face covers for charity

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:42 IST
NBA, WNBA selling face covers for charity

The NBA and WNBA say they plan to sell cloth face coverings bearing team and league logos and that all proceeds generated by the league will go to charity. The proceeds will go to Feeding America in the U.S. and Second Harvest in Canada. Both of those organizations work to assist the hungry.

Face-covering manufacturers FOCO and Industry Rag will also be amping up charity efforts through sales. They will donate one face covering for every one purchased to the benefiting charities. NBA social responsibility and player programs president Kathy Behrens says the masks will help fans adhere to CDC safety guidelines "while joining in the league's efforts to aid those who have been directly affected by COVID-19."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Lancashire mutually terminates contracts of Watling, Maxwell and Faulkner

Lancashire Cricket on Friday mutually terminated the contracts of BJ Watling, Glenn Maxwell and James Faulkner as this seasons County Championship has been postponed till May 28 due to the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic. New Zealand wi...

Britain's coronavirus death toll reaches 14,500

The UK has recorded another 847 coronavirus deaths in hospitals, raising the overall total to 14,576. The increase is slightly down on the 861 released on Thursday. Last week, a daily high reached 980 deaths.The figure, which is released da...

Call centre firm accused of virus barrier breaches

Labour unions said Friday they had lodged a complaint against French call centre firm Teleperformance for allegedly exposing staff in several countries to dangerous working conditions amid the coronavirus outbreak. In some cases, workers ha...

NBA, WNBA to sell face coverings to benefit hunger

Face coverings bearing NBA and WNBA team themes are being sold to benefit organizations focused on hunger relief. Fanatics plans to sell the face coverings, which have been recommended by the CDC during the coronavirus pandemic, featuring t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020