Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL: Teams can pause draft clock during technical issues

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:33 IST
NFL: Teams can pause draft clock during technical issues

NFL executives could look like part of a fantasy football league next week when the 2020 NFL Draft goes virtual. With commissioner Roger Goodell announcing picks from his basement, teams also are working from home and in completely virtual environments, raising questions as to how the league will handle technical challenges during the live event.

The league denied requests to extend the time between picks but will afford team executives the chance to "stop the clock" if technological issues arise. "Three separate team individuals are able to submit the pick," the league said in a statement to ESPN. "So if there's an issue at one person's house, two other team execs could submit. If a team is experiencing technological issues, the player personnel department would be in position to stop the clock to ensure a pick is submitted or a trade occurs."

Goodell said the NFL is testing connections and installed safeguards designed to diffuse concerns about hackers raised by multiple teams. Typically, if time runs out when one team is on the clock, the next team in line is able to submit its pick -- and the next team after that can do the same -- without recourse.

It happened most famously in 2003, when the Minnesota Vikings' 15 minutes expired while they were on the phone with the Baltimore Ravens attempting to work out a trade. Slotted to pick seventh, the Vikings were jumped twice before turning in their card and selecting Oklahoma State defensive tackle Kevin Williams. The Jacksonville Jaguars moved to No. 7 and drafted Marshall quarterback Byron Leftwich and the Carolina Panthers turned in their card quickly to select Utah offensive tackle Jordan Gross before the Vikings were able to get Williams' name to the NFL.

That was the second year in a row the Vikings botched a card turn-in. In 2002, the Vikings had penciled in the name of North Carolina defensive tackle Ryan Sims, thinking a trade for the No. 6 pick had been completed. But the Kansas City Chiefs jumped ahead of them in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys at No. 6. The Vikings thought they had acquired the sixth pick to take Sims. Instead, Minnesota drafted Miami offensive tackle Bryant McKinnie.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rolling Stones added to all-star lineup for Saturday's global coronavirus concert

The Rolling Stones will join a star-studded global television broadcast on Saturday to honor healthcare workers on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the band announced on Friday. The two-hour One World Together...

Sonakshi Sinha slams troller for asking Ramayan related question

Bollywood actress, Sonakshi Sinha has been in the eye of controversy ever since Doordarshan started re-runs of their popular mythological shows. Recently, during a question-and-answer session on social media, when a troll asked her a Ramaya...

Policeman helps pregnant woman reach hospital in nick of time

Puducherry, Apr 17 PTI A police constable deployed at a containment zone near here played the role of a Good Samaritan by helping a woman facing labour pain. Karunakaran 32, along with a Home Guard, was keeping vigil at the zone, when the p...

Light rains bring temp down slightly in Delhi

Light rains in the national capital brought the mercury down marginally on Friday, the India Meteorological Department IMD said. The city recorded a maximum of 37.8 degrees Celsius, two notches less than that recorded on Thursday, and a min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020