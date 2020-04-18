Left Menu
Patriots DT Butler signs restricted free agent tender

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 04:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 04:04 IST
New England Patriots signed restricted free agent defensive tackle Adam Butler to a contract, the team announced Friday. Butler, who was tendered at the second-round level, is now set to make $3.26 million during the 2020 season. He made a base salary of $645,000 last season, per spotrac.com.

Butler, 26, spent the past three seasons with the Patriots since signing with the club as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt on May 5, 2017. Butler recorded career-high totals in tackles (26), sacks (six) and passes defensed (five) in 16 games, two starts, last season.

He has recorded 62 tackles, 11 sacks, seven passes defensed and one forced fumble in 48 career games, eight starts, with the Patriots. --Field Level Media

