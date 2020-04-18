Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan baseball delayed again, no date set for resumption

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 18-04-2020 11:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 10:13 IST
Japan baseball delayed again, no date set for resumption
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Nippon Professional Baseball's season openers will not take place in May due to the new coronavirus pandemic, with no firm date set for the start. Representatives of the 12 teams decided Friday to also scrap interleague play. The removal of 18 interleague games from each team's calendar would make for a 125-game regular season.

Although no specific date had been set to start the season, the representatives agreed in an online meeting to not start before the end of May. The interleague games between the Central and Pacific leagues have started in May since the format was established in 2005. "It was clear that we were going to have to reduce the number of games," said Shosaku Yokota of the Orix Buffaloes. "We decided that in such a case, it was best to protect league games." Both leagues were originally scheduled to open play on March 20. Opening day was then reset for April 10, and then again for April 24. Earlier this month, the teams gave up on fixing a starting time.

This year's original early start was designed to allow for a three-week break in the summer for the Tokyo Olympics. After the March 24 announcement that the Olympics would be postponed until next year, that break was no longer needed and teams still held out hope of playing a full 143-game schedule. That hope ended Friday. Taiwan's four-team Chinese Professional Baseball League opened its season last weekend with games played without spectators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Stink flirting' is a thing - just ask a ring-tailed lemur; Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

TVS Motor Company completes acquisition of Norton for Rs 153 crore

Manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers TVS Motor Company has announced the acquisition of Britains iconic sporting motorcycle Norton in an all-cash deal for 16 million pounds about Rs 153 crore. TVS Motor will acquire certain asset...

COVID-19 cases cross 600 mark in AP, 31 more confirmed

Coronavirus cases surged past the 600 mark in Andhra Pradesh, touching 603 on Saturday as 31 more tested positive to the infection in the last 24 hours, the health department said. The coronavirus toll increased to 15 as one patient died in...

Maha: Elderly woman dies of COVID-19 in Aurangabad

A 65-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtras Aurangabad city in the early hours of Saturday, an official said. This is the third coronavirus-related death in Aurangabad district, he said...

Suspected coronavirus death reported from Shahjahanpur

A 20-year-old man who showed symptoms of coronavirus infection and was quarantined for two days at a hospital here has died, an official said on Saturday. Government Medical College PRO Puja Tripathi Pandey said the man was initially admitt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020