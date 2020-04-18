Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rijiju takes note of IOA-ministry clash, says autonomy of NSFs must be maintained at any cost

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 13:48 IST
Rijiju takes note of IOA-ministry clash, says autonomy of NSFs must be maintained at any cost
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Image Credit: ANI

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said the government is in no mood to interfere in the functioning of National Sports Federations, insisting that the autonomy of NSFs should be maintained "at any cost". Rijiju's statement came after reports emerged that the Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra had recently alleged that the ministry was trying to interfere in the functioning of NSFs.

"I've been made aware of some concerns of Indian Olympic Association President, Shri Narinder Dhruv Batra and news published in some section of media regarding autonomous functioning of National Sporting Federations (NSFs) vis-a-vis perceived control of the Sports Ministry and SAI on their day-to-day functioning," Rijiju said in a statement. "While reviewing the critical sporting activities, the autonomous functioning of the National Sports Federations must be maintained at any cost. Adherence to the National Sports Code and Good Governance in NSFs are cornerstones of transparency and fairness in all its conducts.

"Govt is committed to provide the necessary support to NSFs for the promotion of sports and to ensure the well-being of our athletes is not compromised," the minister added. The issue snowballed into a controversy after Batra's allegations of interference in the functioning of NSFs by Sports Authority of India's TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) CEO Rajesh Rajagopalan.

Clearing the air, Rijiju said the ministry, IOA and NSFs share a common goal, and that is to improve the sporting ecosystem of the country and make India a sporting superpower. "The common goal of the Sports Ministry, IOA and the NSFs are improving the overall sports ecosystem of the country with a focus on identifying and nurturing grassroots level talents on the one hand and grooming elite athletes to achieve sporting excellence on the other. "Providing the best facilities to our athletes in terms of training, diet and top-level competition exposure and to ensure that India finishes in the Top 10 in 2028 Olympics, an ambitious target declared by me as Sports Minister of the country," he said.

The minister stressed the need for all stakeholders to work in unison to achieve the common goal. "To achieve these goals, the way forward is to have proper coordination between the Sports Ministry, SAI, IOA, and NSFs. The government is committed to working closely with all NSFs and IOA to ensure that there is no gap in the communication between stakeholders," Rijiju said.

"Regular consultation and discussion amongst the stakeholders at various levels must be smooth but undesirable conduct by individuals at any circumstances should not dampen our cooperation and spirit and any remark made by individuals in the certain situations should not be treated as a matter of policy. "We are determined to work together to realize the dream of making India a sports superpower."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 crisis to alter global trade paradigm, future of work: Experts

A cross-section of industry experts said on Saturday that the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns across the world to curb its spread will alter the future of work forever. At an hour-long virtual discussion moderated by ...

Lockdown: UP woman falls sick while standing in queue for ration, dies

A 35-year-old woman who fell sick while standing in a queue at a shop in Uttar Pradeshs Badaun district to collect free ration being distributed during lockdown died at a hospital, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place on Frid...

Pema Khandu visits Arunachal-Assam border, reviews situation

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday visited the Banderdewa check gate at the Assam- Arunachal Pradesh border near Itanagar and reviewed the measures taken to screen those entering the state in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. He spo...

Delhi has reported 1,767 coronavirus cases so far: Health Minister

A many as 1,767 coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi so far, out of which 67 were reported yesterday, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday. There have been 42 deaths in the national capital, 911 patients are ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020