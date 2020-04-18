Left Menu
Development News Edition

Horse racing gets more TV time with other sports on hold

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 17:35 IST
Horse racing gets more TV time with other sports on hold
Representative Image

Socially distanced crews in New York and California are keeping horse racing on television in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. Horse racing is one of the few sports ongoing, albeit in a limited capacity at a handful of empty tracks, but its TV presence has expanded because of the dearth of other options. The New York Racing Association helps produce "America's Day at the Races" on Fox Sports, TVG has partnered with NBC Sports for a dozen hours of coverage each week and the hope is the fledgling industry can stay afloat and gain more exposure during these trying times.

"Horse racing has been a welcome substitute for other events that are currently unavailable," Fox Sports executive vice president Mike Mulvihill said. "Viewing of horse racing has tripled over last year. Online sign-ups for new bettors are up. Betting handle at the tracks we present is up. It's been a nice bit of normalcy when the rest of the sports world is anything but." For a sport that usually only garners national attention from the Kentucky Derby through Triple Crown season, horse racing is benefiting from being the only game in town. Total viewership on Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2 and NBC Sports Network is up 206 percent in 2020 from the same time last year.

Different kinds of viewers are tuning in, too, and TVG CEO Kip Levin said the tone of broadcasts changed quickly to accommodate that. "Hats off to our production and talent team: Literally within days they had shifted from talking to the fan that knew a lot about the sport to talk to and really educating the audience in ways in which we don't normally do," Levin said.

More causal bettors are signing up for NYRA's program, as well as FanDuel Racing. NYRA chief revenue officer Tony Allevato said it had signed up seven times the amount of people over the past three weeks than the rest of the year combined and has offered things like USD 20 free bets to get beginners familiar with the sport. New fans are able to get familiar by watching on the TV thanks to just a few dozen people working at Belmont Park on Long Island and Southern California studios. NYRA director of TV operations Eric Donovan oversees a third of his usual staff spread out among multiple areas at Belmont Park, while TVG's usual crew of 45-50 is down to less than 10 people, all in their own workplaces.

On-air broadcasters are either stationed apart on set or working from home. Officials said workers are observing CDC and local guidelines on distancing while doing their jobs to put races on the air. "We've spaced everybody out throughout our TV trucks so that people are not in close proximity with each other, we're constantly cleaning the facility, so we're operating in a safe way," Allevato said.

Live racing at Aqueduct Park in Queens was suspended in mid-March after a backstretch worker tested positive for the coronavirus. Groom Martin Zapata, 63, died in early April from COVID-19 complications. But non-New York races have always been part of the NYRA broadcasts, and now the racing comes from places like Florida's Gulfstream Park and Tampa Bay Downs, Arkansas' Oaklawn Park, Oklahoma's Remington Park, and Nebraska's Fonner Park. Belmont Park's backstretch remains open for almost 600 workers to take care of the horses, and Allevato said NYRA as a nonprofit continues to broadcast races, not to make money but to take care of its employees and help the industry at large.

"We're keeping them employed, and we're keeping food on the table for these people," he said. "We are in horse racing for the long haul, and our goal is to see New York horse racing thrive, and for horse racing to be successful in New York, it needs to be successful across the country and there's a massive ecosystem that's involved here with tens and tens of thousands of jobs.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 3,600 people detained for violating lockdown in Delhi

Over 270 cases were registered and 3,608 people detained in Delhi on Saturday for violating lockdown orders, police saidAccording to the data shared by the police, 271 cases were registered under section 188 for disobedience to order duly p...

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Paul O’Neill, later Alcoa's CEO, dies at 84 -WSJ

Paul ONeill, former Treasury secretary of the United States and former chief executive of Alcoa Corp , died at age 84 on Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reported.ONeill had been under treatment for lung cancer and his death is unrelated t...

Rugby-Bastareaud back to Lyon after New York spell - club

Former French international Mathieu Bastareaud will join Lyon for two seasons after a short spell at RU New York, the French Top 14 side said on Saturday. LOU rugby is happy to announce that Mathieu Bastareaud has signed a two-year contract...

Africa deaths above 1,000, including Nigerian chief of staff

Africa now has more than 1,000 deaths from COVID-19, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday, while Nigeria said the presidents chief of staff had died. A total of 52 of the continents 54 countries have reported ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020