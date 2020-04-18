Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhoni, Rohit declared as greatest IPL captains

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 19:59 IST
Dhoni, Rohit declared as greatest IPL captains

Chennai Super Kings talisman Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma were on Saturday jointly declared as the greatest captains of Indian Premier League by a jury comprising 20 former cricketers. Dhoni had shouldered the responsibility of taking CSK to 10 playoffs out of 11 seasons and winning three titles, while Rohit, who became the captain of Mumbai Indians in 2013, led them to four triumphs.

Former South African batsman AB De Villiers emerged as the greatest of all time in the batsmen category, while veteran Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga took away the title in bowling. Australia's Shane Watson, one of CSK's vital cog in the wheel, won the battle among the all-rounders. The title of best coach went to Stephen Fleming of Chennai Super Kings, who pipped Trevor Bayliss of Kolkata Knight Riders by a small margin.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and India captain Virat Kohli was voted the greatest Indian batsman for being the highest scorer in the history of IPL with 5412 runs in 177 matches. The list was picked by Star Sports' expert jury, comprising 50 members which included 20 former cricketers, 10 senior sports journalists, 10 statisticians and analysts (10), on Cricket Connected.

The 13th IPL stands suspended "till further notice" by the BCCI owing to the nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Keep taking proper precautions, together we will certainly defeat COVID-19: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the citizens to keep taking proper precautions and said that together we will certainly defeat the coronavirus pandemic. There is no need to panic. Please keep taking the proper precautions. To...

Punjab records another COVID-19 death, 23 new cases

A police officer died of COVID-19 infection in Punjabs Ludhiana on Saturday, taking the number of fatalities to 16 as 23 new cases surfaced in the state, officials here said. The states coronavirus count now stands at 234, of which 187 are ...

Fadnavis asks Maharashtra CM to ensure ICMR guideline compliance in COVID-19 testing

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that he has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure testing for coronavirus as per the guidelines issued by Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR. I have writte...

Gujarat reports 104 new COVID-19 cases; tally 1376: Health department official.

Gujarat reports 104 new COVID-19 cases tally 1376 Health department official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020