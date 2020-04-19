Tagovailoa's stock tumbles at Las Vegas sportsbooks

Las Vegas sportsbooks are buying the possibility that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will slide, at least a little bit, when the 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday night. Once pegged as the likely second quarterback drafted -- after LSU's Joe Burrow -- Tagovailoa has gone from +700 to -130 at William Hill to be the third quarterback taken, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

That follows a week in which many have suggested Oregon's Justin Herbert will go ahead of Tagovailoa, who has long been linked to the Miami Dolphins at No. 5. Likewise, heavy money has come in on the over for Tagovailoa's draft position of 3.5, with the price being pushed to -400 at William Hill.

That price has swung heavily this week, amid news of teams having concern over Tagovailoa's health, and reports of a poor score on the Wonderlic test. Rumors of a team like the Dolphins or Los Angeles Chargers (at No. 6) trading up to take Tagovailoa have cooled considerably over the past few weeks. FanDuel is offering a prop bet on who will be drafted first between Tagovailoa and Herbert, with a slight edge to Herbert (-118 to -108).

DraftKings has Herbert at -125 to be the second quarterback drafted, with Tagovailoa at -110 and Utah State's Jordan Love a distant +1400. DraftKings also has Tagovailoa's draft position at 5.5 -- directly between the Dolphins and Chargers -- with +118 odds on the over and -143 odds on the under. Burrow is all but a lock to go first overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, with Ohio State defensive end Chase Young expected to go second to the Washington Redskins. Both the Detroit Lions (No. 3) and New York Giants (No. 4) have indicated they are open to trading down.

--Field Level Media

