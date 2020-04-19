Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tagovailoa's stock tumbles at Las Vegas sportsbooks

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2020 07:14 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 07:14 IST
Tagovailoa's stock tumbles at Las Vegas sportsbooks

Las Vegas sportsbooks are buying the possibility that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will slide, at least a little bit, when the 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday night. Once pegged as the likely second quarterback drafted -- after LSU's Joe Burrow -- Tagovailoa has gone from +700 to -130 at William Hill to be the third quarterback taken, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

That follows a week in which many have suggested Oregon's Justin Herbert will go ahead of Tagovailoa, who has long been linked to the Miami Dolphins at No. 5. Likewise, heavy money has come in on the over for Tagovailoa's draft position of 3.5, with the price being pushed to -400 at William Hill.

That price has swung heavily this week, amid news of teams having concern over Tagovailoa's health, and reports of a poor score on the Wonderlic test. Rumors of a team like the Dolphins or Los Angeles Chargers (at No. 6) trading up to take Tagovailoa have cooled considerably over the past few weeks. FanDuel is offering a prop bet on who will be drafted first between Tagovailoa and Herbert, with a slight edge to Herbert (-118 to -108).

DraftKings has Herbert at -125 to be the second quarterback drafted, with Tagovailoa at -110 and Utah State's Jordan Love a distant +1400. DraftKings also has Tagovailoa's draft position at 5.5 -- directly between the Dolphins and Chargers -- with +118 odds on the over and -143 odds on the under. Burrow is all but a lock to go first overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, with Ohio State defensive end Chase Young expected to go second to the Washington Redskins. Both the Detroit Lions (No. 3) and New York Giants (No. 4) have indicated they are open to trading down.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Tagovailoa's stock tumbles at Las Vegas sportsbooks

Las Vegas sportsbooks are buying the possibility that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will slide, at least a little bit, when the 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday night. Once pegged as the likely second quarterback drafted -- after LSUs Jo...

News outlets should name sources: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said the media outlets should be mandated to name their sources in their stories, as he slammed the top mainstream American media for their alleged dishonest reporting. During a news conference at the White Hou...

Rugby-World Rugby chief says current crisis may lead to calendar consensus

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont believes the unity shown in the global game during the coronavirus pandemic will finally lead to a new international competition along the lines of last years Nations Championship proposal. Beaumont, who f...

China needs to be accountable about coronavirus spread: Pompeo

Accusing China of hiding facts regarding coronavirus, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Saturday said President Xi Jinping led government needs to be accountable and should tell how COVID-19 spread rapidly around the world. Speaking to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020