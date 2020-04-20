Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Manning to Burrow: Expect rough ride in first season

Peyton Manning, the No. 1 overall pick by Indianapolis in the 1998 NFL Draft, said Sunday that he gave some advice to quarterback Joe Burrow, the presumptive top selection in Thursday's draft. The Cincinnati Bengals will choose first and are expected to nab Burrow, who led LSU to a national championship and won the Heisman Trophy in 2019. On this day: Born April 20, 1938: Betty Cuthbert, Australia's Golden Girl

There have been many 'Golden Girls' over the history of the Olympics but for Australia, sprinter Betty Cuthbert remains the original and the best. In nine days in late 1956, teenager Cuthbert came from almost nowhere to win three sprint gold medals and become the face of what were remembered as the "Friendly Games", the first to be held in the southern hemisphere. Pacioretty: 'Hardest Stanley Cup to win' if NHL resumes

Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty is setting the bar high should the NHL resume play and determine a champion. "I think this will be the hardest Stanley Cup to win out of all of them. Look at all the obstacles," Pacioretty told the Golden Knights' website. "Who knows when we're going to play, where, fans or no fans, everything is up in the air. Coronavirus break leaves Bogut considering retirement

Like most professional athletes during the coronavirus pandemic, former NBA center and current Australian NBL player Andrew Bogut is staying close to home, not doing much besides spending time with his family. But unlike most of his professional counterparts, Bogut's pause from sports may extend well beyond the coronavirus-induced break. 'Big Three' discussing ways to help lower-level players, says Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has been in touch with fellow ATP Player Council members Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal to discuss ways to assist lower-ranked players facing financial struggles amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, the world number one said on Saturday. Answering a fan's question during his Instagram live chat with Stan Wawrinka, Player Council chief Djokovic said steps would be taken to ensure that only those players who are most deserving will benefit from any relief plans. NFL issues fashion code for virtual draft

The novel coronavirus has forced the National Football League to take Thursday's draft online but players hoping to be picked will still have a dress code to adhere to -- hence lounging around in pajamas will definitely not be an option. With 58 of the top college prospects connected virtually, the NFL issued a memo detailing what they expect to see online if or when commissioner Roger Goodell announces their name from the basement of his Bronxville, N.Y. home. France's Pinot can't wait to be on the road again with Tour in mind

Frenchman Thibaut Pinot cannot wait to be allowed to train on the road again as part of his preparation for the Tour de France after the race was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Frenchman, third overall in 2014 and who was a top contender when he pulled out injured two days before the finish last year, has had enough of working on his home trainer. Djokovic opposes compulsory coronavirus vaccination

Novak Djokovic faces a dilemma if it becomes compulsory for players to get vaccinated before they can begin competing once the tennis season resumes following the hiatus created by the coronavirus pandemic, the world number one said on Sunday. "Personally I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel," Djokovic said in a live facebook chat with several fellow Serbian athletes. Vanessa Bryant posts tribute to Kobe on wedding anniversary

Vanessa Bryant described her late husband Kobe as "my king" in a message posted on social media on Saturday on what would have been the couple's wedding anniversary. "My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby," she wrote on Instagram to accompany a photo of the couple. Too early to worry coronavirus will further delay Tokyo Games

It is premature to think the novel coronavirus outbreak will further delay the Tokyo Olympics, which have already been postponed a year, Brian McCloskey, an expert on global health security and outbreak prevention told Reuters. Under increasing pressure from athletes, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo Games organisers last month postponed the 2020 Games for one year as the coronavirus spread, shutting down global sport.

