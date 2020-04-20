Left Menu
2020 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars preview

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 23:24 IST
Jacksonville Jaguars draft capsule DRAFT TEAM NEEDS

Cornerback In a 14-week span, the Jaguars traded Pro Bowl cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, dousing what had been a flourishing homegrown secondary. But they hold the ninth and 20th picks, and Ohio State's Jeffrey Okudah and Florida's CJ Henderson represent dream draft scenarios for GM Dave Caldwell.

Defensive line Caldwell also thinned the ranks along the D-line with a trade of Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens. That clears a spot for 2019 first-round pick Josh Allen. But franchised left end Yannick Ngakoue publicly lashed out at the tag and said he doesn't want to be in Jacksonville. That could corner Caldwell into investing another top pick in a pass rusher.

Quarterback Trading Nick Foles rescues the team from a poor decision and puts 2019 sixth-rounder Gardner Minshew in the starting spot. If there's any constant for the Jaguars, it's turnover at this position. For the third season in a row, a new starter will be under center Week 1. The team needs to have a plan should Minshew nosedive.

Wide receiver DJ Chark brought some excitement to the offense but lacks No. 1 receiver traits. Dede Westbrook and Marqise Lee are capable starters, not much more. If Jerry Jeudy of Alabama or CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma slide all the way to 20, the Jaguars should make the pick in a blink. Both could be in play at No. 9.

Safety LSU's Grant Delpit is the top safety in the draft. The trouble for Jacksonville becomes measuring the need against other significant shortcomings. It's the wrong draft to be hoping for a late-round option.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY The Jaguars are accustomed to picking high in the draft, and they've selected some very good players, even if some are now elsewhere. Dante Fowler Jr. (2015) and Jalen Ramsey (2016) are both on the Rams, with Ramsey's trade bringing back two first-round picks. Leonard Fournette (2017) looked like he might depart as well, but he rebounded with a terrific 2019 season. Jacksonville has been excellent on Day 2, nabbing star pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue (a pending free agent), linebacker Myles Jack, left tackle Cam Robinson and wideout DJ Chark in Rounds 2 and 3. The 2019 class also looks promising, with Josh Allen a budding star and Jawaan Taylor a possible long-term answer at right tackle. Gardner Minshew, of course, already has outplayed his status as a sixth-round pick.

Best pick: DE Yannick Ngakoue, R3 2016 -- Ramsey and Allen were great picks, but both were easy prospects to evaluate. Ngakoue has proved to be a star from the 69th overall pick. Worst pick: RB T.J. Yeldon, R2 2015 -- The Jaguars threw resources at running back for years without getting much payoff. Burning the 36th overall pick on Yeldon did not work out well.

--2019 STATISTICS TOTAL OFFENSE: 341.8 (20th)

RUSHING: 106.8 (17th) PASSING: 235.0 (16th)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 375.4 (24th) RUSHING: 139.3 (28th)

PASSING: 231.1 (16th) --Field Level Media

