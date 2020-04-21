Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns preview

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 00:05 IST
2020 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns preview

Cleveland Browns draft capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Offensive tackle New general manager Andrew Berry scored a right tackle in free agency in former first-round pick Jack Conklin, but the gaping vacancy at left tackle remains. Massive Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton and Georgia's Andrew Thomas are coveted prospects who could be there when the Browns pick at No. 10.

Linebacker There are needs everywhere at linebacker, but second-year middle linebacker Sione Takitaki was praised by the previous regime for his toughness and intangibles. A run-and-cover type at weak-side linebacker could be the priority.

Safety Andrew Sendejo signed as a free agent and would enter training camp as the lead free safety. Sendejo's shortcomings pushed him to a backup role with the Vikings. Hammering strong safety Karl Joseph, another free agent addition, could play some linebacker in sub packages.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi are the starters. It's a steep decline to the No. 3 tackle in the rotation and Richardson can't be expected to maintain his 2019 production.

Cornerback Greedy Williams, a second-round pick in 2019, isn't on Denzel Ward's level but that's not a knock. If the Browns can boost this position and use Williams as a third cornerback, their offseason secondary rebuild would be complete.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon is in the final year of his contract. He's unlikely to be retained without a rebound from his first season with the team, when he tied a career low with 3.5 sacks. The 10th pick could be a sweet spot to take a premier pass rusher.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY All the draft capital in the world doesn't help if the picks don't produce good players, and the Browns have learned the hard way. Of eight first-rounders since 2015, only four remain, and one (David Njoku) could be traded this offseason. The others -- Myles Garrett, Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward -- might all be stars, but Garrett and Mayfield have had their own issues. Meanwhile, of 25 picks from 2015-16, none remain on the roster. Things have improved since, but once-promising players like Njoku, Antonio Callaway and Genard Avery fell out of favor; Callaway and Avery are gone. Nick Chubb (2018) and Larry Ogunjobi (2017) are solid building blocks, but the 2019 class is off to a shaky start.

Best pick: RB Nick Chubb, R2 2018 -- Chubb quickly became one of the best backs in football, narrowly missing out on the rushing title in 2019. Worst pick: WR Corey Coleman, R1 2016 -- The first pick of analytically inclined personnel executive Sashi Brown, Coleman flashed early before battling injuries and inconsistency. He lasted only two years.

--2019 STATISTICS TOTAL OFFENSE: 340.9 (22nd)

RUSHING: 118.8 (12th) PASSING: 222.1 (22nd)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 261.6 (22nd) RUSHING: 144.7 (30th)

PASSING: 216.9 (7th) --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

WHO insists it hid nothing, sounded virus alarm from start

The World Health Organization insisted Monday that it sounded the alarm on the novel coronavirus right from the very start and had hidden nothing from Washington about the deadly pandemic. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there wer...

5 jute mills in West Bengal get govt nod to resume ops

Five jute mills in West Bengal got the approval of the state government to resume operations amid a huge pending order for packaging materials. The industry was disappointed with a handful of mills getting approval to operate despite repeat...

Soccer-Valencia announce pay cut to cope with suspension of play

La Liga side Valencia have joined other top Spanish clubs in announcing a pay cut for players and coaches to help ease the financial impact caused by the suspension of play due to the coronavirus pandemic. A statement from the club on Monda...

US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as U.S. producers can't give crude away

Wall Street fell sharply on Monday after U.S. crude futures turned negative for the first time in history, underscoring the chaos the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed on the global economy.The SP energy index tumbled 4 after the front-mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020