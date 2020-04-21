2020 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears preview

2020 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears previewReuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 03:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 03:57 IST
Chicago Bears draft capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDS
Offensive linemen The most pressing need is at left guard, where the retirement of Kyle Long creates a major void. The interior of the line was inconsistent in 2019, but right tackle could be upgraded if Bobby Massie is viewed as a better option inside.
Safety Set with Eddie Jackson, who signed a four-year extension, the Bears are solid at the other spot with Deon Bush, but he'd be better cast as a third safety.
Cornerback Artie Burns signed a one-year deal to line up opposite Kyle Fuller in the base defense but fits best as a nickel, a position the Bears think Buster Skrine can contribute at this season. A boundary cover corner remains a need.
Quarterback Nick Foles has three years left on the contract he arrived with from Jacksonville. He is also 31 and has only twice played more than eight games in a regular season. Acquiring Foles is an indictment of former No. 2 pick Mitchell Trubisky.
Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson would start if the season began next weekend, an experiment the Bears aren't eager to try. Deep speed -- missing with Taylor Gabriel gone -- is the desire. Second-year target Riley Ridley is a possession receiver with barely average speed (4.6).
Defensive end Signing Robert Quinn is a quick fix. Quinn turns 30 in May, and chronic back injuries kept the Dallas Cowboys from overpaying to keep him. Former first-round pick Barkevious Mingo is insurance for Quinn, but he won't be the sidekick the team needs to draw attention from Khalil Mack.
--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY Ryan Pace's track record is fascinating, with some mammoth busts but also useful late-round finds. While Kevin White bombed in 2015, Pace landed Eddie Goldman and Adrian Amos, whom the Bears couldn't afford to keep. Jordan Howard and Nick Kwiatkoski were useful late-rounders in 2016, along with steady starters in Leonard Floyd and Cody Whitehair. Eddie Jackson and Tarik Cohen were terrific finds in Round 4 of 2017, and Bilal Nichols (2018) brought value from Round 5. But there's something missing. Promising second-rounders Whitehair, James Daniels and Anthony Miller all regressed last year, and the 2019 class was thin. Most glaring, Mitchell Trubisky looks like a lost cause, even if Pace won't give up on him.
Best pick: S Eddie Jackson, R4 2017 -- Jackson wasn't quite as good last year, but he earned All-Pro honors in 2018 and has proven to be quite the ball hawk (10 career interceptions). Worst pick: WR Kevin White, R1 2015 -- Injuries were the primary issue, but White never did much even when on the field. He played just 14 games and made 25 career catches.
--2019 STATISTICS TOTAL OFFENSE: 296.8 (29th)
RUSHING: 91.1 (27th) PASSING: 205.7 (25th)
TOTAL DEFENSE: 324.1 (8th) RUSHING: 102.0 (9th)
PASSING: 222.1 (9th) --Field Level Media
