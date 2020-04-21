Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-On this day: Died April 22, 2004; Pat Tillman, American football player

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 11:31 IST
Sport-On this day: Died April 22, 2004; Pat Tillman, American football player

The word hero is overused in sport but it truly applies to Pat Tillman, who bravely traded a successful multi-million dollar NFL career to enlist in the U.S. Army in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.

For Tillman, his comfortable existence in the United States made little sense to him following 9/11 and he felt compelled to do something that mattered and so, along with his brother Kevin, chose to enlist. "Sports embodied many of the qualities I deem meaningful: courage, toughness, strength etc., while at the same time the attention I received reinforced its seeming importance," Tillman said in 2002.

"However, these last few years, and especially after recent events, I've come to appreciate just how shallow and insignificant my role is. I'm no longer satisfied with the path I've been following... it's no longer important." That thinking is what led Tillman in 2002 to turn down a three-year, $3.6 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals, the team that selected him 226th overall in the 1998 NFL Draft.

With Arizona, Tillman earned a place as a starting safety and broke the team's franchise record for tackles in 2000 with 224. In 2001, he even turned down a lucrative contract with the St. Louis Rams out of loyalty to the Cardinals. Tillman went on to serve in the U.S. Army's 75th Ranger Regiment, becoming one of the U.S. military's most high-profile service members.

He was killed in Afghanistan in 2004. The U.S. military initially said the 27-year-old Tillman was shot in an ambush, but a subsequent investigation determined he was killed by friendly fire. Tillman's memorial service was broadcast on national TV, and in addition to the Purple Heart and Silver Star medals that were posthumously awarded from the military, a statue of him stands outside the Cardinals' stadium in Glendale.

The day of the Sept. 11 attacks, a Tuesday, was normally a day off for the Cardinals but Tillman was among a handful of players who showed up at the team facility to work and watched the news unfold. The next day in an interview with the team's website Tillman spoke about his love for the United States and the debt he felt he owed.

"My great-grandfather was at Pearl Harbour, and a lot of my family has gone and fought in wars, and I really haven't done a damn thing as far as laying myself on the line like that," said Tillman. "And so I have a great deal of respect for those that have, and what the flag stands for."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Northwest China sees return of coronavirus cases

A northwestern province on the frontline of Chinas coronavirus battle reported on Tuesday its first cases in nearly three weeks, all involving travellers from overseas, as imported infections started to level off elsewhere.The province of S...

WHO warns rush to ease virus rules could cause resurgence

The World Health Organisation said Tuesday that rushing to ease coronavirus restrictions will likely lead to a resurgence of the illness, a warning that comes as governments start rolling out plans to get their economies up and running agai...

Virgin Australia falls to virus crisis, appoints administrator to find investor

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd on Tuesday succumbed to third-party led restructuring that could lead to a sale, making Australias second-biggest airline the Asia-Pacific regions biggest victim of the coronavirus crisis gripping the industry....

China supports Hong Kong government's arrest of 15 activists

China said on Tuesday it supported the Hong Kong governments decision to arrest 15 activists and said criticisms from the United States and Britain exposed their political conspiracy to back anti-China forces in the city.The Hong Kong and M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020