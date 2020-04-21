Left Menu
Development News Edition

S. Korea baseball returns as virus curbs ease

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 21-04-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 13:09 IST
S. Korea baseball returns as virus curbs ease

Professional sport returned to South Korea on Tuesday as coronavirus restrictions ease, with the first pitch thrown in a baseball preseason derby in front of empty stands. The Seoul-based Doosan Bears and LG Twins are Korea's biggest rivals in the country's most popular spectator sport and their shared stadium in the capital's Jamsil area would usually be packed.

But the stands were empty with fans barred as the Twins' Cha Woo-chan threw the first pitch. Even the cheerleaders -- an essential element of firing up the atmosphere at what would normally be a fever-pitch encounter -- were also absent.

The stadium was silent except for the continuous clicking of camera shutters from around 50 members of the media and occasional shouts from the dug-outs. Reporters were not allowed to approach the players.

South Korea endured one of the worst early outbreaks of the disease outside China, prompting professional sports including football and baseball to suspend or delay their seasons. Sports fans around the world have been starved of live action because of the virus, with broadcasters resorting to repeats of matches from past years, while leagues face the prospect of paying rights-holders multi-million-dollar refunds.

But South Korea appears to have brought its outbreak under control thanks to an extensive "trace, test and treat" programme, and Seoul said at the weekend it would permit outdoor sport to resume behind closed doors in light of a steady decline in new virus cases. The encounter was among the first of 20 preseason games, and the Korea Baseball Organisation said Tuesday the regular season would start behind closed doors on May 5.

Strict health guidelines were being enforced. Players must have their temperature checked twice before the games, with facemasks strongly recommended in all parts of the stadium, except for the field and the dugout during the game, the KBO said.

Players have been asked not to shake hands or exchange high-fives while spitting is prohibited. South Korea reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Monday -- the country's fourth consecutive day of fewer than 20 new infections -- taking the total to 10,683.

South Korean football clubs are also expected to be back in action soon after the K-League said they would be allowed practice matches from Tuesday. The country's women golfers are also preparing to return to action, with the announcement that the four-day Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) Championship would begin on May 14 in Yangju, east of Seoul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Matt Reeves halts production of 'The Batman', also know expected release date

Matt Reeves, director of the movie The Batman starring Robert Pattinson has confirmed that work on the movie has been shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Batman was originally scheduled to release on 25th June 2021 is now postpon...

115 families at President's Estate in self-isolation as sanitation worker's relative tests positive

As many as 115 families residing at the Presidents Estate are under self-isolation as a preventive measure after a sanitation workers relative tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique issued Tuesday. It ...

Rugby-Kean steps down from World Rugby Council amid discrimination allegations

Fiji Rugby Union Chairman Francis Kean has stepped down from the World Rugby Council and withdrawn his nomination for the bodys Executive Committee after allegations of discrimination were published by The Sunday Times httpswww.thetimes.co....

Hong Kong shares post biggest daily loss in a month as oil crash spooks investors

Hong Kong shares fell the most in nearly one month on Tuesday, as the U.S. crude futures historic plunge overnight prompted investors to stay away from riskier assets. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 536.47 points, or 2....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020