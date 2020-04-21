Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Coronavirus shutdown has exposed 'inequities' of tennis: King

Tennis great Billie Jean King says the financial fallout from the coronavirus shutdown has exposed the unfairness of the sport and that it is important for the top players to lead the cause for change. The tennis season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown will continue at least until mid-July, depriving lower-level players, who depend solely on tournament winnings, of the chance to earn a living. 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Will Tua tumble?

It's NFL draft week, and quarterback buzz actually appears to be dissipating, with the stock of Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa the most notable example. Less than a month ago, many expected both the Miami Dolphins (at No. 5) and Los Angeles Chargers (No. 6) to have interest in trading up for Tagovailoa, with the Detroit Lions (No. 3) the likely beneficiary. MLB teams can lay off managers, coaches, others on May 1

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred is suspending uniform employee contracts of more than 9,000 people, which will give teams the option to lay off or reduce pay of managers, coaches, trainers, full-time scouts and other personnel beginning on May 1. However, at least eight teams have assured employees they will receive their salaries through May 31. Sweet Dream, Jordan 1992 Olympic jersey sells for $216,000

Michael Jordan's U.S. Basketball "Dream Team" jersey from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics sold for $216,000, Robert Edwards Auctions said on Monday. The winning bid was the second-highest ever for a Jordan jersey, after the $274,000 paid for his 1984 Olympic singlet. NFL: League navigates cyber risk as draft moves online

With countless hours of research and planning kept as closely guarded as the President's nuclear football, cyber security is in focus for this week's NFL Draft, as teams pivot to a "virtual" format on COVID-19 lockdown. Usually Draft Day security involves little more than checking credentials and keeping fans in line, but as franchises take their operations online this Thursday, cyber security experts say teams are vulnerable to online mischief-makers. On this day: Died April 22, 2004; Pat Tillman, American football player

The word hero is overused in sport but it truly applies to Pat Tillman, who bravely traded a successful multi-million dollar NFL career to enlist in the U.S. Army in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States. For Tillman, his comfortable existence in the United States made little sense to him following 9/11 and he felt compelled to do something that mattered and so, along with his brother Kevin, chose to enlist. Johnson tells Class of 2020 to soak in draft night, even in lockdown

It is a scene every would-be football player dreams of: You hear your name and the crowd goes wild, the cameras flash and the commissioner shakes your hand, welcoming you as the number-one overall pick in the NFL Draft. For this year's first selection the scene will be dramatically different. With players, coaches and fans staying in isolation at home, family living rooms across the country will serve as a stage for a virtual draft amid the coronavirus lockdown. Brady told to leave park closed due to COVID-19, says Tampa mayor

Six-times Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady was told to leave a Tampa park that had been closed as part of measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, the city's mayor said on Monday. Brady was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month after 20 years of unparalleled success with the New England Patriots. Motor racing: Chadwick stays hopeful with W Series on hold

Jamie Chadwick raced McLaren's Lando Norris in the virtual world at the weekend but COVID-19 could put the brakes on hopes of her joining the Formula One driver on track at a real grand prix this season. Back in February the 21-year-old had spoken of defending her W Series title and then pushing for a Friday first practice slot with the Williams F1 team, where she is a development driver. Tokyo 2020 asks IOC to remove Abe comment regarding Olympic costs

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Organising Committee on Tuesday requested that the IOC remove a comment from their website that referred to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when discussing the financial impact of postponing the Games. The International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government agreed last month to postpone the Games because of the global coronavirus outbreak.

