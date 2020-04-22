Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Earth Day: Kiren Rijiju urges people to protect Earth and its 'pristine natural beauty'

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday urged people to "protect our beautiful mother earth" and preserve its "pristine natural beauty" on the occasion of World Earth Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 12:06 IST
World Earth Day: Kiren Rijiju urges people to protect Earth and its 'pristine natural beauty'
Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday urged people to "protect our beautiful mother earth" and preserve its "pristine natural beauty" on the occasion of World Earth Day. Rijiju took to Twitter and posted a video to share an aerial view of forests in Arunachal Pradesh.

"On #EarthDay2020 I want to show you my home State of Arunachal Pradesh, India. This forest in Arunachal Pradesh is so dense that the sunlight never reaches the ground. Let's pledge to protect our beautiful mother earth & preserve its pristine natural beauty. #IndiaFightsCorona," Rijiju captioned the video. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to work towards a cleaner, healthier and more prosperous planet on World Earth Day. Prime Minister Modi also gave a shout-out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Guards say they launch first military satellite into orbit

Irans Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Wednesday it had successfully launched the countrys first military satellite into orbit, at a time of heightened tensions with the United States over Tehrans nuclear and missile programmes. U.S. offi...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Building consensus for investigationAustralian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke with leaders of Germany, France, and the United States overnight, seeking support for an internat...

Rahul seeks suggestions from public for economic stimulus package for MSMEs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sought suggestions from the public for an economic stimulus package for micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs hit by the coronavirus lockdown. He said the party has launched a campaign for seeki...

Cricket-Furloughed staff could work at supermarkets, says CA chief

Staff furloughed by Cricket Australia during the coronavirus shutdown could work at supermarkets as part of the boards efforts to find alternative employment for them, Chief Executive Kevin Roberts said on Wednesday. Roberts told Australian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020