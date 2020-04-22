DDCA secretary Tihara in Meerut jail for past 1 month, colleagues thought he had COVID-19

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:44 IST
Controversial Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) general secretary Vinod Tihara is currently in jail for allegedly failing to "comply with GST norms" after going "incommunicado" amid speculation that he was self-isolating with symptoms of COVID-19. "A Delhi resident named Vinod Tihara was arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) wing of Noida on March 17 on allegations of violations of GST norms and is currently in Meerut jail," SSP Meerut, Ajay Sahni, told PTI.

There was no immediate clarity on the exact nature of the violation he has been accused of committing. Tihara is Delhi cricket's representative at the BCCI and an influential figure in state's cricket body.

Tihara had been "unreachable" since mid-March leaving DDCA officials, including members of his faction, flummoxed. "For the longest time, we were under the impression that Vinod ji has tested positive for COVID-19. One or two people who contacted his family members were told that he is under isolation. His phone is switched off for the past one month," a senior DDCA office-bearer told PTI.

During a recent online hearing in a matter of financial misappropriation of funds, organised by DDCA ombudsman Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma via Skype, one of the body's lawyers, known for his proximity to Tihara, told the apex council members that he had tested positive for novel coronavirus. "We all freaked out as we had met Tihara till March 15 at various places. We told him that why weren't we informed as we all needed to quarantine ourselves.

"He then changed track and said that if you people would have been COVID-19 positive, then you would have known by now. It was very suspicious," the Apex Council member who was suspended that day, said. In fact, some of the members are now wondering how did a letter signed by Tihara in support of one of the lawyers, whose service was being terminated, was submitted to Ombudsman, when all this while he had been in jail.

It is understood that because of the elockdown, his bail plea has been deferred..

