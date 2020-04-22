Peter Borren takes jibe at 2019 World Cup final outcome

Former Netherlands skipper Peter Borren has taken a jibe at the conclusion of the 2019 Cricket World Cup final. In the 2019 World Cup final, England defeated New Zealand on the basis of the boundary-countback rule as both normal 50-over action and super over ended as a tie.

With this, the side managed to lift its first 50-over World Cup title. In the finals, another incident made major headlines as when the hosts England needed nine runs off three balls, all-rounder Ben Stokes hit the ball into the deep and ran for two runs.

New Zealand's Martin Guptill threw the ball in an attempt to run out Stokes but the ball bounced off Stokes' bat and reached the boundary. As a result of the overthrow, England was awarded six runs - two for a double and four for an overthrow.

Taking note of these two incidents, Peter Borren replied to a tweet of the official handle of Twitter Sports, which wanted to know what rule will people change in their favourite sport. To this Borren replied: "A. When a batter is diving to reach his/her crease scrambling a second run and the ball hits his/her bat the ball is then deemed dead.B. If the super over of a world cup final is tied, teams to play another super over".

Former ICC Elite Umpire Simon Taufel had also confirmed that the officiating umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus made a mistake regarding the decision on over-throw. "There was a judgment error on the overthrow. The judgment error was the timing of when the fielder threw the ball. The act of the overthrow starts when the fielder releases the ball. That's the act. It becomes an overthrow from the instant of the throw," Taufel had said.

Law 19.8 related to an "overthrow or wilful act of fielder", states: "If the boundary results from an overthrow or from the willful act of a fielder, the runs scored shall be any runs for penalties awarded to either side, and the allowance for the boundary, and the runs completed by the batsmen, together with the run in progress if they had already crossed at the instant of the throw or act". (ANI)

