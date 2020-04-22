2020 NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers preview

Carolina Panthers capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Cornerback The NFC South has big-play wide receivers, and while Carolina finished 13th against the pass much was due to playing from behind. Ohio State's Jeffrey Okudah would make sense if available at No. 7. Otherwise, the Panthers might wait until the second round.

Defensive tackle The Panthers allowed an average of 5.2 yards per carry last season and now don't have the retired Luke Kuechly to help plug holes left by the interior of the defensive line. The Panthers might wait to see if Alabama's Raekwon Davis or Utah's Leki Fotu are available at No. 38.

Linebacker How about Clemson playmaker Isaiah Simmons to pair with Shaq Thompson in the middle of the defense?

Offensive guard John Miller, 26, is on a one-year, $4 million contract, so the Panthers have not committed to him long term.

Tight end The Panthers handed the offense to Teddy Bridgewater and added speedster Robby Anderson to team with D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel at wide receiver. Now, how about a pass-catching tight end in case Ian Thomas can't fill Greg Olsen's shoes?

Edge The Panthers had 53 sacks, but 21 1/2 of them came from departed Bruce Irvin, Gerald McCoy, Dontari Poe and Eric Reid.

Offensive tackle Acquiring Russell Okung, 32, to replace Trai Turner was a quality stopgap move. Greg Little did start three games after being selected in the second round.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY The Panthers' drafts have been pretty straightforward: Few whiffs on early picks, but few hits on late-rounders. Vernon Butler is the biggest disappointment among recent first-rounders. Shaq Thompson, Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore and Brian Burns are all major contributors who are already stars or on track to get there. Second-round picks in Devin Funchess, James Bradberry, Curtis Samuel, Taylor Moton and Donte Jackson all flashed at some point, though Funchess left via free agency, and Bradberry could follow this spring. It's been some time since a major contributor emerged from later rounds, with 2015 fourth-rounder Daryl Williams the best example. The 2019 class has yet to show much promise after first-rounder Brian Burns.

Best pick: RB Christian McCaffrey, R1 2017 -- It's hard to get surplus value from a top-10 running back, but McCaffrey can do more than just about any other back in the league. Worst pick: DT Vernon Butler, R1 2016 -- Butler had a modest breakout with six sacks in 2019, but that was an outlier after he didn't start a game through the first three seasons. He'll likely leave via free agency in March.

--2019 STATISTICS TOTAL OFFENSE: 341.8 (19th)

RUSHING: 113.7 (14th) PASSING: 228.1 (20th)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 374.5 (23rd) RUSHING: 143.5 (29th)

PASSING:231.0 (13th) --Field Level Media

