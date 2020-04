Chris Gayle joins St Lucia Zouks after Jamaica Tallawahs releases him

West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle on Wednesday joined St Lucia Zouks as their marquee player for the 2020 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after Jamaica Tallawahs chose not to retain him. Gayle has played for Tallawahs and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the past. He has won the CPL title twice with the Tallawahs and played in the final with the Patriots in 2017.

Gayle is the leading T20 run-scorer of all time as well as the man with the most centuries in the format. He is also the leading CPL run-scorer of all time, having amassed 2,344 runs in the tournament. Commenting on Gayle arriving at the Zouks, captain Daren Sammy said: "This is great news for St Lucia Zouks and for me as a captain to have the universe boss on my side. Chris is one of the most successful T20 batsmen in the world and with his experience with our young openers, a lot can be learnt from Chris."

"I welcome him to the Zouks Franchise. Chris will be in St Lucia and the fans will be happy and the fact that Jamaica has released him. I will have a motivated Chris Gayle looking to prove a point that he is one of the leading T20 batsmen in the world. I can't wait for CPL 2020 and hopefully the Coronavirus will be under control and we can have an exciting T20 tournament. Welcome home, Chris Gayle!" Sammy added. Coach Andy Flower also shared his thoughts, saying: "It's brilliant news that we have been able to get Chris Gayle with us at this year's CPL 2020. I have got a long association with Chris running all the way back to his debut Test match in Trinidad back in 2000. I've seen his exploits in all three forms of the game and I am really looking forward to working with him and Daren Sammy toward a special year for St Lucia cricket."

The CPL is scheduled to take place between August 19 to September 26 but the tournament organisers are currently watching the current situation with COVID-19 closely and are liaising with medical advisors and governments. (ANI)

