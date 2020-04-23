Reports: Red Sox remove interim tag, make Roenicke manager

The Boston Red Sox are making Ron Roenicke the permanent manager for this season, having removed the interim tag shortly after their punishment was handed down by Major League Baseball, according to reports on Wednesday. Roenicke was named interim manager in February after the organization parted ways with skipper Alex Cora over the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal. Cora is banned for the 2020 season for his role in the scandal when he was the bench coach in Houston.

Boston had its own sign-stealing incident in 2018, which reached its conclusion earlier Wednesday. The Red Sox will forfeit this year's second-round draft pick and replay operator J.T. Watkins was suspended for one season. Roenicke, 63, spent the past two seasons as the Red Sox's bench coach for Cora.

Roenicke posted a 342-331 record as manager of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011 until he was fired in May 2015 after a 7-18 start. He led the Brewers to their first division championship in 29 years in that 2011 season before losing to the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series. It was the only season the Brewers made the playoffs under him. Roenicke was a major league outfielder from 1981-88, playing with six teams. He was a minor league manager and a bench coach with both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels.

