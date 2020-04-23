Left Menu
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:42 IST
Saints GM willing to draft QB early

The last time a quarterback tempted the New Orleans Saints in the first round, general manager Mickey Loomis let Patrick Mahomes slip away. Loomis said he's willing to draft a quarterback the team likes early in 2020 if the opportunity comes around.

The Saints own the No. 24 pick in the 2020 draft. The Kansas City Chiefs moved up to draft Mahomes, who already has won the NFL MVP award and a Super Bowl before the Saints were on the clock in 2017. The Chiefs picked Mahomes 10th and New Orleans used the No. 11 pick in shutdown cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

"I think that any time you have a chance to get a quality quarterback prospect, regardless of your quarterback situation, you'd like to take advantage of that," Loomis said. "For us, it hasn't come. There hasn't been the match where we're picking with a prospect that we really like. Our approach is exactly the same this year: If there's someone there that we really like and have a vision for at the time we're picking, then we're not afraid to pull that trigger." Drew Brees signed a two-year deal but turns 42 in January. The Saints retained Taysom Hill with the idea of him being Brees' primary backup after being used in a utility role in the past.

Backup Teddy Bridgewater signed with the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

