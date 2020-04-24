Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Broad, Anderson eye one last Ashes tilt before retirement

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:37 IST
Cricket-Broad, Anderson eye one last Ashes tilt before retirement

England's new ball pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad have their eyes on the 2021-22 Ashes series in Australia before they consider retirement, the duo have said. Anderson, England's highest test wicket-taker, will be 38 in July while Broad, second in that list and four years younger, does not expect his career to last as long as that of his bowling partner.

"I don't think I could go until your age," Broad told Anderson during an Instagram Live chat. "Your action's so smooth, it looks a lot calmer on your body whereas mine is a little more forceful through my body I think."

"But I'm loving the environment at the minute. I love playing for England." "I still have huge motivation to keep playing and you just assess that year by year. And we've got that carrot dangling over us of Australia in Australia which looks like an achievable carrot to grab."

Anderson felt if he could stay fit and perform at the same level, there was no reason why he could not join England's bid to reclaim the Ashes. "The big thing is standards. If your standards feel like they're dropping then yeah you might consider finishing," Anderson said.

"But as long as my standards stay high, my fitness levels stay good and my skills stay where I want them to be and my speed stays pretty good which they have been (I'll keep playing)."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mark Ruffalo celebrates '13 Going on 30' with sweet message

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo would like to turn back the time just the way his 13 Going on 30 character Matty wished if only to be in a world where the candy Razzles was enough to make one happy. The romantic comedy, starring Ruffalo and Jen...

Singapore records 897 new coronavirus infections

Singapore registered 897 new coronavirus infections on Friday, taking its total number of cases to 12,075.The health ministry said the vast majority of the new cases were migrant workers residing in dormitories, many of which are under gove...

Initial results of plasma therapy trial conducted on 4 COVID-19 patients encouraging: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said initial results of plasma therapy trial conducted on four COVID-19 patients is encouraging and gives hope to save peoples lives from the dreaded disease. Addressing an online media briefin...

J-K policeman abducted by terrorists in Shopian, rescued

A policeman, who was abducted by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian, was rescued late night, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday.A policeman who went to his home on leave in the Shopian area was abducted by terrorists he was rescu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020