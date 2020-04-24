Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Van Rensburg fined, suspended for two weeks after signing with two clubs

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:02 IST
Rugby-Van Rensburg fined, suspended for two weeks after signing with two clubs

Rohan Janse van Rensburg has been handed a two-week suspension and fined 32,500 pounds ($40,134) after signing playing contracts with two Premiership clubs, Gloucester Rugby and Sale Sharks, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Friday. The Sharks have also been handed a suspended five-point deduction for illegally approaching the centre and fined 20,000 pounds.

Van Rensburg signed a three-year contract with Sharks before the 2018-19 season after a loan spell with the club. However, he was also contracted to Gloucester at the time, having signed a three-year deal with the club in October 2017. The 25-year-old South African has been charged with conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game, while Sale were charged with breaches of an RFU rule regarding approaches to players.

"Van Rensburg admitted two breaches of RFU Rule 5.12. The sanction we have imposed is a suspension from playing of two weeks; and a fine of 32,500 pounds," the RFU said in a statement https://www.englandrugby.com/news/article/disciplinary-outcome-rohan-janse-van-rensburg-sale-sharks-and-matthew-ginvert. "25,000 pounds shall be paid on by the RFU to Gloucester to reflect the advance of monies paid by Gloucester to Van Rensburg which has not been repaid."

Van Rensburg's agent Matthew Ginvert was also fined 3,750 pounds and asked to undertake an "agent's education programme". ($1 = 0.8098 pounds)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

India's tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 23,452

With 1,752 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases surged to 23,452, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Out of the total tally, 17,915 are active cases and 4,814 patients have...

Judge blocks California law that required background checks to buy ammunition

A U.S. federal judge has blocked a California law that required background checks for people buying ammunition, saying it violated the constitutional right to bear arms. U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez in San Diego issued a preliminary in...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities edge higher as oil continues rebound

Global equity benchmarks edged higher on Friday as investors weighed a slight gain in oil against concerns that further stimulus measures by the European Union to combat the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic could be delayed unt...

All mediapersons who underwent COVID-19 test in Delhi corona-free

All 160 mediapersons, who underwent the COVID-19 tested here on April 22, tested negative for the disease, an official said on Friday. According to the Delhi government, the swab samples of 160 mediapersons, including journalists, photograp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020