Left Menu
Development News Edition

Packers' Bakhtiari on Love pick: Rodgers 'about to be on fire'

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 00:13 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 00:07 IST
Packers' Bakhtiari on Love pick: Rodgers 'about to be on fire'

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari said he believes the team's selection of quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is going to ignite a spark in Aaron Rodgers. In fact, Bakhtiari contends, it's going to do more than that.

"Let me tell y'all something right now: Look out!" Bakhtiari said during NFL.com's 'Draft-A-Thon' LIVE show. "Aaron is about to be on fire." Bakhtiari, 28, didn't stop there.

"Look, he's already great when he is just chill," Bakhtiari said. "But when I've seen him when he gets riled up ... Wooo! Getting my hair raised up right now, thinking about this." The Packers sent the Miami Dolphins a fourth-round pick (136th overall) on Thursday night in order to flip from the 30th to 26th pick and take Love.

Love will sit and learn behind Rodgers, who is one year older (36) than Brett Favre when Rodgers was drafted 24th overall in 2005. Rodgers is entering his 16th season, while Favre was entering his 15th season in 2005. Love completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions last season, with the latter figure the most in the FBS. That was a major step back from 2018 when he completed 64 percent of his passes for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Love will surely have time to develop, as Rodgers is entering only the first year of a four-year, $134 million extension he signed in August 2018. He has cap hits of $21.6 million, $36.4 million, $39.9 million and $28.4 million over the next four seasons. Rodgers himself sat for three seasons behind Favre before taking over as the Packers' starter in 2008. In his career, he has thrown for 46,946 yards with 364 touchdowns and 84 interceptions over 174 starts, earning two MVP awards and eight Pro Bowl selections. He also guided Green Bay to the Super Bowl XLV championship.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

Apple says "no evidence" iPhone mail flaw used against customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Spanish court orders Ryanair to reinstate 224 dismissed workers

Spains High Court ordered Ryanair on Friday to reinstate 224 workers collectively dismissed from four bases in the country, saying the reasons given by the airline for seeking to close the bases did not justify such a move.The budget carrie...

U.S. CDC reports 865,585 coronavirus cases, 48,816 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Friday reported 865,585 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 37,144 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,437 to 48,816.The CDC reported it...

U.S. FDA warns against malaria drugs Trump championed for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday cautioned against the use of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients even as President Donald Trump, who has touted it as a game changer, advocated for an additional review.The dr...

Air France to get USD 7.6-billion government aid package

The French government announced a historic 7-billion-euro USD 7.6-billion aid package Friday to rescue Air France, whose planes have been largely grounded by virus lockdowns around the world. Speaking on national television TF1, Finance Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020