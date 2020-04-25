Giants' Gettleman explains reason for mask during draft

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman explained his reasoning for putting on a medical mask while at home ahead of the team's first-round selection of the 2020 NFL Draft. Social media was quick to question the 69-year-old Gettleman's decision to wear the mask as the NFL Network and ESPN cameras panned through his home office.

First things, first. Gettleman was not alone, as the Giants sent their football operations/data analytics specialist, Ty Siam, to the general manager's home. Siam was there to ensure that there were no technical issues during the first night of the draft. "Well, I have a young IT fellow over here with me," Gettleman said during a conference call, per ESPN. "And we're social distancing. Part of it is the mask. I'm fine."

In addition, Gettleman underwent chemotherapy after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of lymphoma two years ago. Therefore, he is at high risk for contracting the coronavirus. The Giants selected Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas with the fourth overall pick of the draft.

--Field Level Media