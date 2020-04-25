Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIFA to give members USD 150 million to safeguard football amid pandemic

FIFA will distribute USD 150 million to member associations over the next few days as the first step of a relief plan to assist the football community impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Zurich | Updated: 25-04-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 09:13 IST
FIFA to give members USD 150 million to safeguard football amid pandemic
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

FIFA will distribute USD 150 million to member associations over the next few days as the first step of a relief plan to assist the football community impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 outbreak has brought major sporting events including football to a standstill and clubs have struggled to cope with the loss of revenue.

Each member association will receive USD 500,000, along with any other remaining funds they were due to receive. The world governing body on April 24 revealed that operational funding for 2020 and 2019 will be paid to 211 national governing bodies across the globe.

"The pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges for the entire football community and, as the world governing body, it is FIFA's duty to be there and support the ones that are facing acute needs," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in an official statement. "This is the first step of a far-reaching financial relief plan we are developing to respond to the emergency across the whole football community," he added.

The second installment of operational costs for the year 2020 was due in July, but the apex body will now make an early payment "to help safeguard football across all member associations". Right now, no sport is being played as all top tournaments like Premier League, LA Liga have been suspended and there is no certain answer as to when all these competitions will resume.

On Thursday, the UEFA Executive Committee confirmed that the postponed UEFA Women's Euro 2021 will be held in England from July 6 to July 31 in 2022. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Baseball in full swing in Taiwan, even in empty stadiums

When Wang Wei-Chen had a base hit for the Chinatrust Brothers, no one booed or cheered from the stands at the suburban Taipei ballpark. No one hurled insults at the umpires. And no one yelled the Chinese-language line of encouragement add o...

Ligue 1 players to undergo 'full medical checkups' from May 11

Footballers in Frances top flight will return to their clubs the week starting May 11 to undergo full medical checkups with a view to restarting Ligue 1 in June pending government clearance, the French league LFP has said. The LFP board met...

Baseball in full swing in Taiwan, even in empty stadiums

When Wang Wei-Chen had a base hit for the Chinatrust Brothers, no one booed or cheered from the stands at the suburban Taipei ballpark. No one hurled insults at the umpires. And no one yelled the Chinese-language line of encouragement add o...

FCC may halt U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecom firms

The Federal Communications Commission FCC on Friday said it may shut down the U.S. operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecommunications companies, citing national security risks. The FCC issued so-called show-cause orders to Chin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020