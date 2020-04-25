Left Menu
IOC gives $25M more to Olympic athletes, teams

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 25-04-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 10:39 IST
IOC gives $25M more to Olympic athletes, teams
The International Olympic Committee is allocating more than $25 million to cover extra athlete and team costs related to the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Games. The IOC says an extra $15 million will go to a program helping 1,600 athletes from 185 less well-funded countries prepare for the games in 2021.

More than $10 million is available for national Olympic bodies to cover additional operational costs such as travel and accommodation for officials. The money is being awarded through the Olympic Solidarity program. The program aims to help all 206 national Olympic teams and the refugee team send athletes to the games.

