Cameroon F Eboua declares for NBA draft

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 23:21 IST
Ranked as the No. 53 draft-eligible prospect in the ESPN 100, Eboua played professionally in Italy's top division last season with Pesaro and averaged 7.4 points and 5.3 rebounds. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Paul Eboua, a 6-foot-9 power forward from Cameroon, declared for the 2020 NBA Draft. The 20-year-old confirmed his decision Saturday with ESPN.

Ranked as the No. 53 draft-eligible prospect in the ESPN 100, Eboua played professionally in Italy's top division last season with Pesaro and averaged 7.4 points and 5.3 rebounds. "This last year in Pesaro was a great experience for me," Eboua told ESPN. "They provided a wonderful atmosphere to get better in and I definitely tried to take advantage of that as much as possible. I believe NBA teams saw the energy, athleticism, competitiveness I bring every moment I am on the floor and that I'm definitely not afraid of a little contact."

Eboua, who has a 7-foot-3 wingspan, has been on the NBA radar since he was 16 and took part in the Jordan Brand Classic international game in Brooklyn, N.Y., and the Adidas EuroCamp in Treviso, Italy. --Field Level Media

