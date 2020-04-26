Minnesota Vikings 2020 NFL Draft review

Minnesota Vikings 1 (22). Justin Jefferson, WR

6-1, 202, LSU 1 (31). Jeff Gladney, CB

5-10, 191, TCU 2 (58). Ezra Cleveland, OT

6-6, 311, Boise State 3 (89). Cameron Dantzler, CB

6-2, 188, Mississippi State 4 (117). D.J. Wonnum, DE

6-5, 258, South Carolina 4 (130). James Lynch, DT

6-4, 289, Baylor 4 (132). Troy Dye, LB

6-3, 231, Oregon 5 (169). Harrison Hand, CB

5-11, 197, Temple 5 (176). K.J. Osborn, WR

6-0, 203, Miami (Fla.) 6 (203). Blake Brandel, G

6-7, 307, Oregon State 6 (205). Josh Metellus, S

5-11, 209, Michigan 7 (225). Kenny Willekes, DE

6-4, 264, Michigan State 7 (244). Nate Stanley, QB

6-4, 235, Iowa 7 (249). Brian Cole II, S

6-2, 213, Mississippi State 7 (253). Kyle Hinton, G

6-3, 310, Washburn Grade: A+

When you trade a player like Stefon Diggs, you must maximize the return, and the Vikings absolutely did. Round 1 fell perfectly, as they nabbed Jefferson later than expected and Gladney after a trade down, hitting huge needs. Cleveland and Dantzler were great values at need positions on Day 2. The topper came on Day 3, with 11 picks that included steals in Dye, Hand, and Willikes. The Vikings also have two fourth-rounders and one fifth-rounder for 2021. Outstanding work. Best pick

The Vikings had to be thrilled that Jefferson slid to them in Round 1. He's a great complement to Adam Thielen, with the ability to play the flanker and the slot in Gary Kubiak's offense. One of the more polished receivers in the draft, Jefferson should step right in and contribute early. Upside pick

Before running a 4.64-second 40-yard dash at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Dantzler was a fringe first-round prospect. While that time was concerning, Dantzler still managed to give LSU's Ja'Marr Chase trouble this season, something no other cornerback in the country could do. --By David DeChant, Field Level Media