Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft review

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 09:46 IST
1 (10). Jedrick Wills, OT 6-4, 312, Alabama

2 (44). Grant Delpit, S 6-3, 213, LSU

3 (88). Jordan Elliott, DT 6-4, 302, Missouri

3 (97). Jacob Phillips, LB 6-3, 229, LSU

4 (115). Harrison Bryant, TE 6-5, 243, Florida Atlantic

5 (160). Nick Harris, C 6-1, 302, Washington

5 (187). Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR 6-2, 212, Michigan

Grade: B- The Browns addressed their top two needs with excellent value in Wills and Delpit, then bet on upside with a number of prospects. Bryant was a great get in the fourth round, and Harris has drawn comparisons to Jason Kelce. Phillips felt like a reach given his susceptibility in coverage, and Elliott and Peoples-Jones reportedly have maturity concerns, but this is a very talented class for first-year GM Andrew Berry.

Best pick Many people labeled Wills the best offensive lineman in the draft, a great value at No. 10. While the transition from right to left tackle isn't always smooth, Wills has a terrific O-line coach (Bill Callahan) and a future Hall of Famer (Joe Thomas) to help him along the way.

Upside pick Delpit or Elliott could have qualified here, but Peoples-Jones is one of the best athletes in the entire draft. Plenty fast (4.48-second 40-yard dash), he also led all players in the vertical (44 1/2 inches) and broad (139 inches) jumps at the combine. If the ability ever translates to production, look out.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

