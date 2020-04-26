Left Menu
Pujara is one of toughest batters to bowl to in Test cricket: Pat Cummins

Australian pacer Pat Cummins has said that India's Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the toughest batters to bowl to in the longest format of the game.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 15:19 IST
Australia pacer Pat Cummins (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Australian pacer Pat Cummins has said that India's Cheteshwar Pujara is one of the toughest batters to bowl to in the longest format of the game. The Australian pacer was doing a Q and A session on the Australian Cricketers Association's official Instagram handle.

When the pacer was asked as to who is the toughest batter he was bowled to, Cummins replied: "He was a real pain in the backside for us during the last summer, he is a little bit different, he was an absolute rock for India during the last summer, he was very difficult to get out, he had impeccable concentration, he is one of the toughest batters to bowl to in Test cricket". During the 2018-19 series, India managed to defeat Australia at home for the first time in a Test series.

In the four-match series back then, Pujara managed to register three centuries in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney to be the backbone of India's 2-1 series victory. Earlier this week, India pacer Mohammed Shami had also revealed that Pujara plays him the best during the net session.

Shami was doing an Instagram Live session with batsman Manoj Tiwary and it was then that the latter asked Shami to name the player who bats the best against him in the nets. Answering the question, Shami replied: "Cheteshwar Pujara plays me the best during net sessions, he is a very dedicated player, and he hates getting dismissed during net sessions, whenever he is batting, the bowler gets the idea about how much you are drifting away from the off stump".

India and Australia are slated to play a four-match Test series later this year. However, due to the ongoing situation regarding coronavirus, the fate of the series hangs in the balance. (ANI)

