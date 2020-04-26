The following are the top PTI stories at 1715 hours: SPO-VIRUS-2NDLD FUTURE Sports in times of COVID-19: Top Indian stars foresee new normal once pandemic mayhem ends (Eds: Adding more quotes) New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Will the fans rush back? Will training abroad be as hassle-free as it used to be? What about contact sports where social distancing can't really be practised? SPO-VIRUS-NSF-FUNDING Some NSFs feel the pinch of reduced corporate funding due to COVID-19 pandemic By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Not all of them are impacted as they depend solely on the government to run the show, but some National Sports Federations have begun to feel the pinch of reduced corporate funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-CRI-SAQLAIN-ASHWIN Ashwin remains India's best spinner, you can't keep him out of shorter formats: Saqlain By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Pakistan spin great Saqlain Mushtaq fails to understand how a proven performer like Ravichandran Ashwin has been kept out of India's limited-overs set-up, saying a successful Test bowler is bound to succeed in the shorter formats. SPO-CRI-WOM-ANJUM Women's IPL is in progression stage, T20 WC win would have brought about generational shift: Anjum By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The idea of having a full-fledged women's IPL is in a "progression stage" and a World Cup title for India can actually help in turning that into a reality sooner than later, says former captain Anjum Chopra.

SPO-CRI-CUMMINS-PUJARA Pujara is hardest to bowl at in Test cricket, was real pain for us: Pat Cummins Melbourne, Apr 26 (PTI) Australia's world number one pacer Pat Cummins finds India's middle-order mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara the toughest batsman to bowl at in Test cricket and called him a "pain in the back" for his team. SPO-VIRUS-CRI-ARCHER Archer's World Cup medal misplaced, search on as house turns 'upside down' London, Apr 26 (PTI) England pacer Jofra Archer has "gone mad" searching for his World Cup winners' medal that got misplaced while he moved into a new house which has been "turned upside down" during the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

SPO-CRI-KULDEEP I was lacking in basics last season, was 100 percent sure of success in this IPL: Kuldeep New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) India spinner Kuldeep Yadav says he was "lacking in the basics" last season owing to playing one too many games, leading to an IPL that could have been better than how it turned out. SPO-CRI-MOHIT Dhoni always takes responsibility when team loses: Mohit Sharma New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) He has played most of his cricket under MS Dhoni and pacer Mohit Sharma says the revered former India skipper is a true leader who does not back off when it comes to taking responsibility in challenging times.

SPO-VIRUS-PCI-PPE PCI donates 500 PPE kits to Delhi government New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the Delhi state government, contributing in country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic..