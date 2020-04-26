Left Menu
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:05 PM EDT on Sunday, April 26

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 23:36 IST
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:05 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL Report: Saints sign QB Hill, close in on deal with Winston The New Orleans Saints re-signed quarterback Tayson Hill on Sunday and are closing in on a deal with free agent Jameis Winston, according to reports on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-NO-WINSTON, Field Level Media

- - Bears sign LB Mack's younger brother The Chicago Bears signed All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack's younger brother, Ledarius Mack, an undrafted defensive end from Buffalo. FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-MACK, Field Level Media

- - Belichick: Pats not drafting QB 'wasn't by design' New England coach Bill Belichick said not taking a quarterback in the Patriots' first post-Tom Brady draft "wasn't by design." FOOTBALL-NFL-NEP-BELICHICK-QB-DRAFT, Field Level Media

- - Undrafted LSU TE Moss to sign with Redskins LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, who was not among the 14 Tigers picked in the 2020 NFL Draft, will sign with the Washington Redskins. FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-MOSS, Field Level Media

- - - - MLB

The Show Coverage of Sunday’s games in the MLB The Show league. BASEBALL-MLB-MLB-THE-SHOW, Field Level Media - - - -

COLLEGE BASKETBALL Texas Tech G Ramsey enters NBA draft, could return to school Texas Tech freshman guard Jahmi'us Ramsey declared for the 2020 NBA Draft but is leaving the option open to return to the Red Raiders. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-TTU-RAMSEY-DRAFT, Field Level Media

- - - - COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Louisville signee Rentz killed in shooting Dexter Rentz, a Louisville football signee, was killed in a shooting in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday night. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-LOU-RENTZ, Field Level Media - -

College Football HOF coach Casem dies at 85 College Football Hall of Fame coach Marino Casem died Saturday at his home in Baton Rouge, La. He was 85. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ALCN-SOUTH-OBIT-CASEM - - - -

AUTO RACING Newman: Ready to race when season resumes Ten weeks after suffering a brain bruise in a fiery final-lap crash at the Daytona 500, Ryan Newman said Sunday he is ready to resume driving whenever the NASCAR season restarts. AUTORACING-NAS-NEWMAN, Field Level Media

- - - - ESPORTS

SUNDAY event schedule: MLB The Show Players Tournament League of Legends Pro League (LPL) -- Spring playoffs (China) Dota 2 -- BTS Pro Series: Southeast Asia CS:GO -- ESL One Road to Rio - Europe Dota 2 -- WePlay! Pushka League eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series at "Talladega" Madden NFL 20 Bowl -- celebrity event; Last Chance Qualifier (PS4) Dota 2 -- BTS Pro Series: Americas CS:GO -- ESL One Road to Rio - South America Overwatch League, Week 12 Call of Duty League, Week 6 (Chicago "homestand") eMLS Tournament Special -- Minnesota-SKC, D.C.-New England MLB The Show Players Tournament - - - -

