Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Nadal pessimistic over chances of return to normal for tennis

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 03:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 03:51 IST
Tennis-Nadal pessimistic over chances of return to normal for tennis

Rafa Nadal has said he is very pessimistic about the possibility of tennis returning to normal any time soon because of the new coronavirus pandemic that shut down the sport last month. Professional tennis has been suspended until the end of July, at the earliest, and the Spaniard said on Sunday that serious problems stand in the way of a resumption.

"From my point of view, I'm very pessimistic that the circuit can resume normal activity," the world number two said in an online chat organised by the Spanish Tennis Federation. "In tennis, you need to travel every week, stay in hotels, go to different countries.

"Even if we play without an audience, to organise any event you need a lot of people involved, which cannot be ignored. At an international level I see a serious problem." The coronavirus outbreak has decimated the world sports calendar, forcing the postponement of the Olympic Games, which includes tennis, and the cancellation of Wimbledon.

French Open organisers have rescheduled that event for the end of September, shortly after the U.S. Open, although Nadal said public health took priority over tennis tournaments. "We have already said many times we are in a very difficult moment, for everyone," Nadal added.

"Step-by-step it looks like things are slightly less bad, but we've been through one and a half very tough months, lots of irreparable losses and other losses that are less important, but without doubt will cause suffering in society in the following months. "I hope it will be months not years because it's also an economic issue as well. Lots of people are going to lose their jobs. These are sad moments when you see so many people dying."

Nadal, 33, said that even when tennis does resume the players will need to recover their fitness levels. "It will be a very tough job to regain fitness and you will need lots of discipline and lots of suffering," he said. "The sooner we can resume activity the better. From the point of view about going back to competitions, I'm pessimistic.

"But there are many other things more important than tennis." Spain has been especially badly hit by the virus with 223,759 infections and 23,190 deaths.

Nadal is due to play in a 'virtual' Madrid Open starting on Monday with 32 of the world's best players swapping rackets for gaming controls in a computerised version of the tournament.

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

There'll be clarity on future course of action: KCR on PM's video conference with CMs

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed satisfaction that COVID-19 spread has been decreasing in the state due to total implementation of the lockdown. The Prime Minister has a video conference with all the Chief Ministers i...

Next wave of U.S. states set to reopen as coronavirus could push jobless rate to 16%

Another wave of states prepared to ease coronavirus restrictions on U.S. commerce this week, despite health experts warning there is still too little diagnostic testing, while the White House forecast a staggering jump in the nations monthl...

Accepting, suffering or resisting: study groups Britons' response to coronavirus lockdown

Britons can be broadly split into three groups by their response to the coronavirus lockdown those accepting the situation, those suffering as a result of it and those resisting it, analysis published by Kings College London showed on Monda...

Trump rejects reports that he will fire HHS chief Azar

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday rejected reports that he was planning to fire Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, saying he was doing an excellent job. On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal and Politico reported that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020