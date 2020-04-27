Left Menu
F1 boss targets season start in Austria

PTI | Paris | Updated: 27-04-2020 14:29 IST
F1 boss targets season start in Austria

Formula One boss Chase Carey said Monday he hopes the truncated 2020 season will finally start with the Austria Grand Prix on July 5

"We're targeting a start to racing in Europe through July, August and beginning of September, with the first race taking place in Austria on 3-5 July weekend," Carey announced in a statement

"September, October and November, would see us race in Eurasia, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in the Gulf in December with Bahrain before the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi, having completed between 15-18 races."

