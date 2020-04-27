F1 boss targets season start in Austria

F1 boss targets season start in AustriaPTI | Paris | Updated: 27-04-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 14:29 IST
Formula One boss Chase Carey said Monday he hopes the truncated 2020 season will finally start with the Austria Grand Prix on July 5
"We're targeting a start to racing in Europe through July, August and beginning of September, with the first race taking place in Austria on 3-5 July weekend," Carey announced in a statement
"September, October and November, would see us race in Eurasia, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in the Gulf in December with Bahrain before the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi, having completed between 15-18 races."
- READ MORE ON:
- Chase Carey
- Formula One
- Austria
- Europe
- Bahrain
- Abu Dhabi
- Americas
- Asia
- Eurasia
ALSO READ
Secret rally, stay unbeaten at ESL One L.A. Europe
Coronavirus death toll passes 75,000 in Europe: AFP tally
Virus mutes Easter celebrations as Europe's death toll tops 75,000
UK may become Europe’s worst-hit COVID-19 country, warns expert
Without lockdown, India's situation would have been similar to Europe, US : KC Tyagi