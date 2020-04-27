On this day last year, Messi handed Barcelona its 26th La Liga title

Left Menu
On this day last year, Lionel Messi's scintillating goal against Levante had handed Barcelona its 26th La Liga title.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:31 IST
Barcelona's Lionel Messi . Image Credit: ANI

On this day last year, Lionel Messi's scintillating goal against Levante had handed Barcelona its 26th La Liga title. With the help of Messi's goal in the 67th minute, Barcelona secured a 1-0 win over Levante.

The title was won with three games still in hand, the earliest league victory of the 21st century. However, the 2019-2020 season of La Liga has been put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Before the unwanted halt to the season, Barcelona was topping the points table with 58 points, two points ahead of the second-placed Real Madrid. (ANI)

