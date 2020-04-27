Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Texans pick up QB Watson's fifth-year option

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 23:20 IST
Report: Texans pick up QB Watson's fifth-year option

The Texans will exercise their fifth-year 2021 club option for quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Houston Chronicle reported Monday. The option is projected to cost $17.3 million, however negotiations for a long-term contract with the two-time Pro Bowl selection are expected to ramp up soon.

Watson, 24, is scheduled to make $4.4 million in 2020 after earning $3.8 million last season. After signing left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a three-year, $66 million extension on Friday, Texans coach and general manager Bill O'Brien expressed optimism about ultimately reaching a deal with Watson.

"Look, I think any time we can try to get something done with Deshaun would be great, but again, these things take time," O'Brien said. "I don't want to get into all the details of it. I know there's a lot out there about where we are. We have a great relationship with Deshaun, we have a great relationship with his agent. "Very good open lines of communication. Really haven't gotten into the details of anything right now, but obviously we want Deshaun Watson to be the quarterback here for a long time, so we'll see how it all plays out."

Watson is 24-13 as a starter for the Texans. He has completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 9,716 yards with 71 touchdowns and 29 interceptions over the past three seasons. He has also rushed for 1,233 yards and 14 scores. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Automakers yet to resume production, wait for supply chain to restart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge rules talc lawsuits against J&J can proceed, testimony limited

Thousands of plaintiffs who say that Johnson Johnsons baby powder and talc products caused cancer can go forward with their claims, but face limits on what expert testimony will be allowed in trials after a Monday ruling by a New Jersey ju...

Central teams tour parts of East Midnapore, Jalpaiguri to asses COVID-19 situation

The inter- ministerial central teams on COVID-19 assessment in West Bengal on Monday toured several areas of East Midnapore and Jalpaiguri districts to take stock of the situation at hospitals and oversee the implementation of lockdown norm...

Nigeria to begin 'phased and gradual' easing of lockdowns in Lagos, Abuja

Nigeria will begin a phased and gradual easing of more than four weeks of lockdowns on May 4, President Muhammadu Buhari said in an address on Monday.Lagos and Ogun states, and the federal capital territory of Abuja, entered lockdowns to ta...

COVID-19 positive doctor dies at private hospital

A 69-year-old doctor, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died on Monday night at a private hospital here, hospital sources said. The doctor, who was a well-known orthopedic, was admitted to a private hospital on April 14, they said.He te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020