Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Patriots FB Develin retires due to neck injury

New England Patriots fullback James Develin retired Monday due to complications from a neck injury. "Due to unforeseen complications with the injury that ended my season last year, I have decided it is both in my and my family's best interest to retire from the game of football," Develin, 31, wrote on Instagram. .".. I have to prioritize my team at home before anything else." NBA sets guidelines and timeline for reopening facilities

The National Basketball Association announced on Monday it is modifying guidance on player training, which could allow team facilities to open as early as May 8 in U.S. states easing stay-at-home orders put in place to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak. The opening of facilities would be the first step towards restarting the league, which has been shuttered since March 11 after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus. Four international players added to rosters ahead of 2020 season

The NFL said on Monday that each of the four teams in the NFC East division will carry an additional overseas player on their practice squads in 2020 as part of the league's development program. As part of the program, Mexico's Isaac Alarcon has been assigned to the Dallas Cowboys, Germany's David Bada to the Washington Redskins, Australia's Matt Leo to the Philadelphia Eagles and Austria's Sandro Platzgummer to the New York Giants. UK government wants Premier League back 'as soon as possible'

The UK government's cabinet minister responsible for sport said he has been in talks with the Premier League with the aim of getting football back on the field as quickly as possible. Speaking at a parliamentary questions session, Oliver Dowden, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, said: “I personally have been in talks with the Premier League with a view to getting football up and running as soon as possible in order to support the whole football community. Lakers return federal relief loan funds amid coronavirus lockdown

The Los Angeles Lakers returned a loan obtained through the U.S. government's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the team confirmed on Monday, after learning that funds in the federal program had been depleted. The loans were intended to help smaller businesses with no more than 500 employees cover employee payroll and rent, with large sectors of the U.S. economy frozen amid coronavirus lockdowns and social distancing mandates. Report: NFL creating alternatives for 2020 schedule

The NFL is forming contingency plans in case its schedule of games needs to be altered, Sports Business Daily reported Monday, including season openers more than a month later than expected and pushing back the Super Bowl by as much as three weeks. Just days after the league hosted its first-ever virtual draft, with coaches, team representatives and players all at home, the NFL is trying to be proactive when it comes to schedule changes that might be needed during the coronavirus pandemic. Blackhawks fire president/CEO McDonough

The Chicago Blackhawks fired team president/CEO John McDonough on Monday, ending a run in which he oversaw the team during three Stanley Cup-championship seasons. McDonough was hired as team president in 2007, and he added the CEO title four years later. NASCAR veteran Kenseth jumps into Larson seat at Ganassi

Double Daytona 500 winner Matt Kenseth will come out of retirement and return to the NASCAR series, Chip Ganassi Racing said on Monday, taking over the seat vacated by Kyle Larson. Larson was fired by Ganassi for using a racial slur during a livestream broadcast of an iRacing esports event. He issued an apology saying there was "no excuse" for his actions, but it was not enough to save his job. USA Swimming sets tentative August return to action

USA Swimming unveiled a tentative return to competition from the coronavirus outbreak on Monday with a series of regional events in August before a national lineup begins in November in preparation for next year's U.S. Olympic trials. In a letter to its members, USA Swimming Chief Executive Tim Hinchey said the national governing body officially cancelled its major summer meets but will fill the gap with 14 to 16 regional events in mid-to-late August. Japan needs to keep emergency in place, 2021 Olympics 'difficult,' top doctor says

It is too early to consider lifting Japan's state of emergency over the coronavirus, the head of the Japan Medical Association said on Tuesday, adding that it will be difficult for Tokyo to host the Olympics next year without an effective vaccine. The comments by the head of the powerful physician's lobby illustrate Japan's near and longer term concerns as it battles the epidemic that prompted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a nationwide state of emergency through May 6, the final day of a stretch of holidays known as Golden Week.