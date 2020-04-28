Left Menu
Would be easier to end Serie A season: Italy's Sports Minister

ANI | Milan | Updated: 28-04-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 10:58 IST
Serie A logo . Image Credit: ANI

Italy's Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has said that it would be much easier to end the Serie A season immediately. He also said that league is not guaranteed to resume.

Serie A was suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic. Speculations regarding the resumption of Serie A increased last week as Italy intensified plans to ease lockdown measures.

"Resumption must be gradual. Opinion polls would like football to stop here. I'm not a person who gets influenced by opinion polls. I don't decide along the lines of common sentiment. It would be much easier to end the season immediately and the scientific community would agree," Goal.com quoted Spadafora as saying. "Carrying on the world of football is a very important thing for our country, but we must do it safely. Remember when Serie A didn't stop? How many teams have gone into quarantine? The Italian Football Federation submitted a protocol and it was considered," he added.

On Sunday, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed that the Serie A players would be allowed to resume individual training from May 4. However, the sports minister has said that just the permission to train does not guarantee the resumption of Serie A.

"We have been working to resume training from May 18, but that doesn't mean the leagues will start up again," Spadafora said. All sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As per CNN, CCOVID-19 has infected more than 3 million people and killed at least 210,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

