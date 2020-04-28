Left Menu
Development News Edition

English Premier League set for post-Brexit transfer criteria

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:08 IST
English Premier League set for post-Brexit transfer criteria
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

All players from overseas seeking to join Premier League clubs are set to be subject to points-based criteria after Britain's departure from the European Union is complete. Currently, only players from outside of the European single market have to meet certain soccer-specific immigration requirements. But new regulations are required because clubs will no longer have the unrestricted ability to sign players from the continent after the transition period for Britain's divorce from the EU.

The English Football Association disclosed in its annual financial report on Tuesday plans for a points-based system for the Premier League. Also, the league resisted a plan to introduce a quota, allowing each squad only 13 non-homegrown players. The new points system will expand the current assessment for visas for non-European players, so taking into consideration the number of international appearances by players, the FIFA ranking of their country, the transfer fee, and salary to establish the need of the club to sign them.

The FA said it was "proactively trying to mitigate and leverage" the "risks and opportunities" presented by Brexit. "This has a potential negative impact on the number of European players entering the English game, which could result in a devaluation of the domestic rights of English competitions but could be an opportunity for the English players in the Premier League but also other leagues from the EFL to the Women's Super League," the FA said in its strategic report.

Given its role in overseeing the national teams, the FA also wanted to maximize the opportunities for English talent to play in the Premier League. The FA said it was working with other soccer bodies to gain approval from the Home Office to update the Governing Body Endorsement requirements that are already applied to players from outside of the European Union or European Economic Area.

Britain officially left the 27-nation bloc on Jan. 31, but remains within the EU's economic and regulatory orbit until the end of the year.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

France will not lift lockdown May 11 unless new virus infections drop below 3,000 per day - PM

France will not end its nationwide lockdown unless the number of new cases of coronavirus infection drops below 3,000 per day, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told parliament on Tuesday.The lockdown being lifted on May 11 depends on ...

Bundesliga could resume in 'mid to late May', say sports ministers

The Bundesliga could return by the middle or end of May, Germanys sports ministers have said, as the league awaits the go-ahead from Angela Merkels government to resume the season. The sports ministers of Germanys 16 states met Monday and a...

Trainee IAS officers attend virtual classes, doing cleaning themselves at academy

Amid coronavirus lockdown, trainee IAS officers attend virtual classes and do the dishes and other chores all by themselves while maintaining social distancing norms during their stay at a prestigious training academy at Mussoorie, accordin...

BRICS has an important role to play in shaping global economic and political architecture: EAM S Jaishankar at BRICS video conference.

BRICS has an important role to play in shaping global economic and political architecture EAM S Jaishankar at BRICS video conference....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020