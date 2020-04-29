Left Menu
Italian Players' Association slams 'illogical' training ban

Italian Players' Association has slammed the government's decision to deny the players the right to do individual training at their team facilities until May 18.

ANI | Milan | Updated: 29-04-2020 08:48 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 08:48 IST
Serie A logo . Image Credit: ANI

Italian Players' Association has slammed the government's decision to deny the players the right to do individual training at their team facilities until May 18. On Sunday, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had revealed plans to gradually relax restrictions in the country and allowed the Serie A players to do individual training from May 4.

Italy's government will allow running in open spaces from May 4 while athletes in individual sports such as tennis will be allowed to return to their training facilities, Goal.com reported. But team sports such as football will be banned from using their team facilities until May 18.

"The AIC is perplexed and surprised by the government's decision on resuming sport in Italy," the statement said. "We consider the idea discriminatory and illogical to let individual sporting disciplines enter training grounds, but not professional football - or other team sport - players to undergo individual training in the same way. This rule will, if anything, make the risk even greater rather than contain it," Goal.com quoted Italian Players' Association statement.

"A professional athlete needs this phase of training after such a long break in order to avoid injuries and be ready to start training in groups from May 18. We don't see how running in a sports arena built for this purpose is less dangerous than running down the street," it added. Italy's domestic football competition Serie A has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus. The league in France and Netherlands have already confirmed their 2019-20 seasons are over. (ANI)

