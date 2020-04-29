Left Menu
Ligue 1 delays decision on season fate until Thursday

PTI | Paris | Updated: 29-04-2020 09:56 IST
Ligue 1 delays decision on season fate until Thursday
The French league (LFP) has said its executive board will meet on Thursday to discuss the effect of Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's earlier announcement about canceling the season. Philippe said professional football and other sports in France cannot resume until September because of coronavirus restrictions.

France's sports ministry told AFP after Philippe's speech that fixtures could not take place even behind closed doors before the end of July, leaving open the possibility that some matches could still be played in August. A source told AFP that sports minister Roxana Maracineanu had confirmed the later announcement with club directors from Ligue 1 outfits.

LFP's administrative council will meet at a later date and are set to formally cancel the campaign before calling a general meeting where the end of season standings will be decided.

