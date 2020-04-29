Left Menu
Swedish c.bank's Breman says still focused on inflation target

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 29-04-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 14:50 IST
Sweden's central bank has not changed its focus from its inflation target during the downturn sparked by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Riksbank Deputy Governor Anna Breman said on Wednesday.

"We have to see the connection here between both supporting financial stability and seeing that the real economy recovers in a good way, because that is essential for price stability in the longer term," Breman said during a seminar in Stockholm.

The Riksbank's goal is to ensure price stability, which it has defined in its inflation target of 2%.

