Left Menu
Development News Edition

Salima Tete believes Indian Hockey team is on 'right path'

Indian Women's Hockey team's Salima Tete believes that 2019 was 'extremely good' and the team has been on the 'right path'.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:09 IST
Salima Tete believes Indian Hockey team is on 'right path'
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Women's Hockey team's Salima Tete believes that 2019 was 'extremely good' and the team has been on the 'right path'. "The seniors in the team have really helped me improve my performance. They constantly talk to me and encourage me especially when we play big teams like Australia, Spain or Japan. The year 2019 in specific was extremely good for the women's team and we have been on the right path," Hockey India's official website quoted Tete as saying.

As the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tete feels that there is a lot of scope to improve their game ahead of the premier event which will now take place in 2021. "There is a lot of scope to improve our game in the next one year and by focusing on our fitness during the lockdown, we are in shape to re-start training once all this is over (lockdown). We are mentally prepared to work hard and face any challenges that come our way in our preparations for the Olympic Games," she said.

The Olympics will take place from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics Games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Korea construction fire kills 38

At least 38 people were killed Wednesday when one of South Koreas worst fires in years broke out at a construction site near the capital, officials said. They said the death toll could rise because more people could be trapped inside the wa...

Next few days crucial as Odia migrants will be returning from COVID-19 affected states: Odisha CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that the next few days are going to be very crucial for the state governments efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 as Odia migrants will be coming back from other coronavirus affec...

States/UT urged to ensure accessibility features in PwDs centres for COVID related facilities

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has asked all States and Union Territories to ensure basic physical accessibility features for Divyangjan PwDs as per reasonable accommodation in the centres for COVID-19 testing and quarantine...

Ukrainian businessmen demand easing of lockdown and government support

Several hundred businessmen, many of them wearing protective face masks, called for an easing of Ukraines coronavirus lockdown in a protest near the government building on Wednesday. The protesters, most of whom kept a safe distance from ea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020