Amazon extends TNF streaming deal through 2022

Amazon maintained streaming rights for "Thursday Night Football" broadcasts through the 2022 season. One of the 11 Thursday games will be exclusive to Amazon Prime Video and Twitch, except in the markets of the two teams playing in the game. The broadcasts are also carried by streaming partners Yahoo and Verizon Wireless.

Viewers can still watch broadcasts of the games on television on FOX and NFL Network. The one exclusive game for the 2020 season will be a late-season Saturday game.

Terms of the streaming rights deal were not immediately disclosed. Amazon reportedly paid the NFL $65 million per season in the previous two-year agreement. The 2017 season, a one-year deal, cost Amazon $50 million.

Amazon is expected to be involved in bidding for a full streaming deal when the NFL re-opens its television contracts. --Field Level Media