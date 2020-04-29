Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon extends TNF streaming deal through 2022

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:50 IST
Amazon extends TNF streaming deal through 2022

Amazon maintained streaming rights for "Thursday Night Football" broadcasts through the 2022 season. One of the 11 Thursday games will be exclusive to Amazon Prime Video and Twitch, except in the markets of the two teams playing in the game. The broadcasts are also carried by streaming partners Yahoo and Verizon Wireless.

Viewers can still watch broadcasts of the games on television on FOX and NFL Network. The one exclusive game for the 2020 season will be a late-season Saturday game.

Terms of the streaming rights deal were not immediately disclosed. Amazon reportedly paid the NFL $65 million per season in the previous two-year agreement. The 2017 season, a one-year deal, cost Amazon $50 million.

Amazon is expected to be involved in bidding for a full streaming deal when the NFL re-opens its television contracts. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

CPI(M) hits out at govt over delayed relief to migrants

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday hit out at the government over allowing migrant labourers to return to their homes only after subjecting them to hardships and for passing on the responsibility of their transport to the s...

Lockdown violation: book case instead of using 'lathi', Hyd Police chief to cops

Hyderabad, Apr 29 PTI A day after two men were allegedly hit by policemen here while enforcing lockdown, the city police has advised its personnel not to wield the lathis, saying such acts will spoil the hard work being done by the 10,000-s...

Irrfan Khan: Selected filmography

Irrfan Khan is gone but like a true artiste will live through his stunning body of work in a career spanning three decades. As his fans and friends remember the wonderful artiste and human being, here is a look back at some of his memorable...

COVID-19: Acuite Ratings pitches for Rs 11.2 lakh cr stimulus package to revive economy

A repair and revival of the economy is essential to fight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the government should pump in Rs 11.2 lakh crore or 4.8 per cent of GDP through a stimulus package, a ratings agency advocated on Wednesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020