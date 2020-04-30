Secret, HellRaisers stay perfect in Pushka League

A day after Ninjas in Pyjamas reach 3-0 in the WePlay! Pushka League standings, a pair of teams joined them with that record on Wednesday. HellRaisers, playing in the Commonwealth of Independent States group, and Europe's Team Secret each won in three maps to move into at least a tie atop their respective standings.

The $250,000 Dota 2 event features two seven-team groups: a CIS group and a European group. Each team plays six matches in the round-robin group stage, with each match best-of-three. The top four teams in each group will advance to the double-elimination playoffs, scheduled to begin May 7.

All playoff matches will be best-of-three aside from the May 12 final, which will be best-of-five. The champion will receive $70,000, and the runner-up will get $45,000. On Wednesday, FlyToMoon got things started with a 2-1 win over VP.Prodigy, dropping the first map in 46 minutes then winning the next two in 32 and 34 minutes. The victory was FTM's first in four matches and leaves B8 as the only winless team in the CIS standings.

Next, HellRaisers took the first map from Virtus.pro in 40 minutes before losing the second in 34 minutes. But HellRaisers took the decider in 46 minutes to become the first 3-0 team in the CIS group. In the day's final match, Team Secret topped OG in 44 minutes to open the match, then lost the second map in 31 minutes. But Team Secret held on with a 30-minute victory in the third map. The triumph moved Team Secret into a first-place tie with NiP in the Europe group.

The WePlay! Pushka League schedule for Thursday: Europe

--Alliance vs. OG Seed --Team Secret vs. Team Liquid

CIS --Natus Vincere vs. Virtus.pro

WePlay! Pushka League standings through Wednesday: Europe

T1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-0 T1. Team Secret, 3-0

3. Alliance, 2-1 T4. Team Liquid, 1-2

T4. Team Nigma, 1-2 6. OG, 0-2

7. OG Seed, 0-3 CIS

1. HellRaisers, 3-0 2. Natus Vincere, 3-1

T3. VP.Prodigy, 1-1 T3. Virtus.pro, 1-1

5. Team Spirit, 1-2 6. FlyToMoon, 1-3

7. B8, 0-2 --Field Level Media