Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lazio cling to Serie A dream as 105-year-old nightmare looms

PTI | Rome | Updated: 30-04-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 09:06 IST
Lazio cling to Serie A dream as 105-year-old nightmare looms

Italy's sports minister has cast doubt on the resumption of Serie A leaving title-chasing Lazio fearing that history could repeat itself and deny them the Scudetto for the second time. But with its president Claudio Lotito as the main driving force, the Roman club are determined that the Italian football league will resume despite the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

At stake, a Scudetto that Lazio see as being at their fingertips and the fear of reliving a nightmare going back 105 years. Lazio missed out on the title the only previous time that football was suspended in Italy after the country's entry into the First World War in May 1915.

Genoa were controversially awarded the title. Lazio still claim it should have been shared. This season Lazio were second in Serie A, just one point behind Juventus when the championship was suspended on March 10.

The club are chasing a third league crown in their 120-year history after 2000 and 1974, the latter a season which had been threatened by a cholera epidemic. No wonder Lazio are hell bent on resuming this season's championship despite the coronavirus crisis which has killed over 27,000 in Italy.

Lotito insists it's in the interests of football, to avoid "the irreparable damage" and risk of bankruptcy to clubs in all leagues. "If we stop, it suits me. I'm in the Champions League and I'm saving four months' salary," the 62-year-old said ahead of Friday's Lega Serie A emergency general assembly where the fate of the championship could be decided.

Simone Inzaghi's side had been on an unbeaten run in the league going back to last September. They beat Juventus twice in December by a 3-1 scoreline, including the Italian Super Cup final.

- 'Expert virologist' - ======================= Whether the season resumes or not, the Romans are almost certain to go to the Champions League. But they had hoped for more -- the coveted title and to stand in the way of Juventus winning a ninth straight title.

Inter Milan are third, eight points behind Lazio with Bergamo side Atalanta 14 points adrift, with both teams having played a game less. Lotito's dogged determination has irritated, with Juventus counterpart Andrea Agnelli, reportedly commenting during a conversation between the two: "You've now become an expert virologist!" Businessman Lotito, who owns two cleaning companies employed by Roman hospitals where patients of Covid-19 are treated, also stressed "the immense social importance of football", adding that "the history of the Romans "was made of bread and games".

When he is not lobbying in favour of a return to the pitch his closest collaborators are club spokesperson Arturo Diaconale and sports director Igli Tare. "We must respect the dead and the fans but even if we are living in a horror film, the championship must resume. Cancelling the season would be unfair," insisted Tare.

Diaconale hit out at "the hypocrisy of those who want to block the recovery," while recalling the "old fear", the trauma of the 1915 Scudetto. Lotito however remains in favour of a play-off with Juventus should the season be stopped.

The club's Serie A top scorer Ciro Immobile said players felt frustrated and "discriminated against" by not being allowed to train while individual athletes could. "I don't want to get back out there because Lazio are second in the table and I'm the top scorer, but because I miss doing what I love and my job," said Immobile.

"I am not trying to stir up trouble, I just ask for some clarity as a citizen of Italy. We just want to get back to doing our jobs.".

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Minister warns Serie A return doubtful, federation boss fears 'football death'

Italian sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora has warned that Italy may have to follow France and the Netherlands and call an end to their football and sports seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Italian Football Federation c...

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 33,050; death toll at 1,074

Indias COVID-19 tally has reached 33,050, including 1,074 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. 1,718 more coronavirus cases were reported and 67 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.Curre...

Braithwaite: People see me as the emergency signing but I deserve to be at Barca

Martin Braithwaite was Barcelonas emergency signing in February, a quick-fix to replace the injured Ousmane Dembele, but for him the move goes back 10 years to a broken leg and a notebook. In his first meeting with the clubs president Josep...

Jharkhand CM thanks Centre for issuing guidelines allowing return of students, migrant labourers

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said that he was thankful to the Centre for issuing guidelines for bringing back students and migrant labourers stuck in various parts of the country during the COVID-19 lockdown. The guide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020