Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony axed due to virus fears

PTI | New York | Updated: 30-04-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 09:30 IST
Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony axed due to virus fears
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum has said it is canceling this year's induction ceremony due to health and safety concerns from the coronavirus pandemic. A statement from the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, said the organization's board of directors had voted unanimously to scrap this year's event scheduled for July 24-27.

Instead of the class of 2020, which includes former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons, and Larry Walker will be inducted alongside the class of 2021 next year. "The Board of Directors' overriding concern is the health and well-being of our new inductees, our Hall of Fame members, our wonderful fans and the hundreds of staff," said Jane Forbes Clark, chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. "We care deeply about every single person who visits Cooperstown." "In heeding the advice of government officials as well as federal, state, and local medical and scientific experts, we chose to act with extraordinary caution in making this decision," Clark added.

The decision received support from the class of 2020 members including Jeter. "Being inducted into the Hall of Fame will be an incredible honor, but the health and safety of everyone involved are paramount," Jeter said in a statement.

The ceremony is the latest sporting-related event to be scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sport in North America has been at a standstill since mid-March when the crisis erupted.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

State govt working towards economic revival, says Tripura Chief Minister

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said that the state government has a plan in place for the revival of its economy after the COVID-19 lockdown ends. The Chief Minister was speaking after meeting leaders of various political parti...

Grim count: US virus toll passes Trump's 60,000 marker

President Donald Trump likes to talk about the most, the best, the thing that nobody has ever seen. Now he is trying to make a virtue of a lower number, arguing that the efforts of his administration have warded off a far greater death toll...

FIFPro lauds growth of women's game but calls for protection

A report on the state of womens soccer globally lauded the growth of the game while also calling for greater support for players, including better wages, as well as the need for industry labor standards. Based on surveys of players worldwid...

Glenmark Pharma gets DCGI nod for clinical trials of Favipiravir tablets on COVID-19 patients

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has become the first company in India to receive approval from Drug Controller General of India DCGI to conduct clinical trials of Favipiravir antiviral tablets for the treatment of COVID-19 pati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020